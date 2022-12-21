Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Avelo holds 1-day flash sale for early Feb. flights from Wilmington to Florida
Avelo Airways iheld a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expired Monday night on Dec. 26, passengers received 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Under the promotion, passengers had to travel...
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Camping Near Philadelphia
For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Blush-Colored Colonial in Wayne is Doll House-Like
A stunning, blush-colored Victorian colonial home on 0.34 beautiful acres with seven bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Built in 1890, this residence combines established history and modern amenities into beauty that looks like a doll house.
billypenn.com
Test your local knowledge with the latest Philly news and history trivia quiz
Once a month, Billy Penn invites Philly to join us for a live trivia night, each time at a different bar or restaurant, where you can test your local knowledge and get to know your neighbors. Our most recent BP Quizzo was hosted at Hawthornes Beer Cafe in Bella Vista,...
Southwest Meltdown: Frustrations mount for stranded travelers in Philadelphia, across country
Southwest, the world's largest low-cost airline, does not partner with other airlines, so passengers can not be rebooked on other flights, leaving people stranded.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family. 8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Cape Gazette
Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old
I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
sanatogapost.com
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?
What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
delawaretoday.com
Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops
Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
