Wilmington, DE

mainlinetoday.com

National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
COATESVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getawaycouple.com

The Best Camping Near Philadelphia

For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old

I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
sanatogapost.com

Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant

BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
BARTO, PA
East Coast Traveler

What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?

What is Wilmington, Delaware, Known For?Photo byUnspalsh. Wilmington, Delaware, is an important port in the United States. It is also the largest city in Delaware and New Castle county. Originally a ferry crossing and colonial trading hub, it has grown into an industrial and commercial center. The town has 552 acres of parks, museums, and other attractions. Read More at The East Coast Traveler.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops

Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
DELAWARE STATE

