Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is...
Energy Sector Update for 12/23/2022: SDRL,WFRD,NE
Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index recently was adding 0.6%. West Texas Intermediate...
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
What This Dividend Stock Could Learn From Devon Energy
Oil and gas prices can be volatile. Because of that, energy companies have had a difficult time maintaining their dividend payments over the years. Many have had to cut their payouts during pricing downturns to conserve cash, upsetting investors who relied on those fixed payments. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has...
You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises
Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.
Illinois Tool (ITW) Up 22.3% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 22.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 20% increase. Illinois Tool is benefitting from robust demand across most of its businesses. Strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China is boosting revenues in its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment. The Food Equipment unit segment is gaining from growth across both North America and International operations.
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly...
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GBOOY) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Could Real Estate Sales Save Six Flags Stock?
The year is almost over, and investors will finally see the end of one of the most challenging bear markets in recent memory. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX), down 48% year to date, won't emerge unscathed. Shareholders are worried about the company's massive debt load and constrained liquidity. But some think a real estate spinoff could put these problems in the rearview mirror.
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Sun Life Financial's Preferred Shares Series 3 Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 3 (TSX: SLF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.30 on the day. As of last close, SLF.PRC was trading at a 25.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Pembina Pipeline Named Top 25 Dividend Stock With 5.78% Yield (PPL)
Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSX: PPL.TO) has been named as a Top 25 dividend stock, according the most recent Canada Stock Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the coverage universe, PPL shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong monthly dividend history at Pembina Pipeline Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down in 2022 as CEO Elon Musk has diverted his attention to his acquisition of Twitter. This video will help determine whether investors should buy Tesla stock for 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock
After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 22, 2022. 10 stocks we...
