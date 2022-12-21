ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gutfeld Mocks Liberals for Comparing Jan. 6 to Civil War: ‘Lincoln Wishes’ That ‘Someone Just Stole His Podium’ (Video)

By Benjamin Lindsay
 3 days ago
Comments / 469

Heather Joyce-Fenton
3d ago

Gutfeld is the only reason I watch Fox and he's usually right - and is absolutely right on this one. all these prick politicians acting like it's the end of the world that they got a taste of what their constituents have gone through because of liberal riots can go to heck

? ?
2d ago

Democrats keep saying that it was the almost the end of democracy , that’s how fragile the democrats are, now democrats are in charge of everything, they want to silence everyone in the name of the end of democracy, that’s your democrat party!!!!!

cj
2d ago

How can you complain about 1/6 at the capitol and not condemn all the lawless riots for a year across the country the year before. Same breed if cat if you ask me. Cops should have been allied to come in with much more force in all those situations

