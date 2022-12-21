Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
jack1065.com
KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly holding several people at gunpoint Friday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. A woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment.
Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage
A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday. Officers responded to the situation at around 10:30 a.m.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek woman convicted for cyberbullying 19-year-old, making death threats
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Calhoun County jury convicted woman Thursday for making death threats and cyberbullying. Shannon Dingee, 46, was convicted of unlawful posting of a message, which is a two-year felony, according to the Calhoun County courts. Trial: Two teens charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old...
Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says
KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
Michigan State Police investigating theft in Lee Township
The Michigan State Police is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred in Calhoun County. The theft occurred sometime between December 22 and December 23.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
abc57.com
Two people arrested after allegedly leading chase from Elkhart into Michigan
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Michigan after allegedly leading police on a chase from Elkhart in a stolen vehicle, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon, dispatch received a call about a vehicle being stolen in the 100 block of S. Main St.
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
Barn explodes in Allendale, owner in critical condition.
A barn exploded in Allendale on Friday. The owner of the barn is currently in critical condition.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WILX-TV
Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
Man dies, woman injured in snowmobile crash
Michigan State Police tell us they got the call just before 11:30 Thursday night. The driver lost control when the sled hit a rock.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
Fox17
School bus overturns, driver and child hurt in Lee Twp crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt after a school bus overturned in a Lee Township traffic accident. Around 3:00 pm on Tuesday, The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on 23 Mile Road near R Dr. N. Deputies say a passenger vehicle and a...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash
A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.
Grand Rapids police officers, clergy share how revitalized program is helping in tense situations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A revitalized program is connecting Grand Rapids police officers with local clergy to better assist them when responding to stressful or tense situations. Clergy with Patrol was a program first created in 2007 and designed to connect churches with law enforcement. After a 15-year disappearance,...
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash involving a school bus Tuesday in Lee Township resulted in no major injuries to children or the driver. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and R Drive North. Sheriff’s deputies found several occupants - including children - in the overturned school bus, who were all safely removed.
Comments / 0