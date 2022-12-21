ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

jack1065.com

KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly holding several people at gunpoint Friday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. A woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Murder charge to be lessened against 16-year-old, prosecutor says

KALAMAZOO, MI – An open murder charge against a 16-year-old will be lessened, at least temporarily. Kahree Louis Compton was originally charged with open murder Wednesday afternoon in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said late Wednesday it will amend the charge to assault with intent to murder.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Jonesville Police Department seeking a woman for alleged theft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As shared by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is wanted for questioning in a theft complaint. News 10 has reached out to the Jonesville Police Department for further information. If you recognize the woman,...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries reported in school bus rollover crash in Calhoun County

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash involving a school bus Tuesday in Lee Township resulted in no major injuries to children or the driver. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and R Drive North. Sheriff’s deputies found several occupants - including children - in the overturned school bus, who were all safely removed.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

