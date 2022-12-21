Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Related
Report: Teams 'turned off' by Jae Crowder not showing up this season for Suns
Jae Crowder is in the news just as much the Phoenix Suns right now — and that's saying something with Devin Booker still out with groin soreness and the Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton spat late in Tuesday's loss to Washington. This week, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported the Suns (19-13) turned down...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum Missing The Celtics Game Because He Was At The Birthday Of His Son Deuce
The Boston Celtics have had the fortune of drafting one of the most talented players in recent history, Jayson Tatum. Since getting drafted into the league, Tatum has only gotten better with each passing season. He even led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. So it's evident that...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Wasn't Programmed To Have A Relationship, Reveals How Los Angeles And Miami Destroyed His Marriage
During his playing days, there was hardly anyone more dominant than the Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. So much so that at the prime of his career, it was close to impossible to stop him in his tracks when he used to march toward the basket. Apart from being...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Comments / 0