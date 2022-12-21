ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Rivals No. 23 NC State, Maryland meet in Mayo Bowl

Someone will get doused with a vat of mayonnaise on Dec. 30 when No. 23 NC State meets Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. The bowl's official Twitter account revealed that both programs' coaches, Dave Doeren of NC State (8-4) and Mike Locksley of Maryland (7-5), have agreed to a "mayo bath" if their side wins. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer set the standard last season when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
MLive.com

Michigan men fall short vs. North Carolina in feisty matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Michigan basketball could not make it a sweep over North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The Michigan men fell to the Tar Heels 80-76 on Wednesday night. Michigan’s foul trouble, partly the result of a first-half skirmish, and North Carolina’s veteran lineup were key factors....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history

On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions altering travel plans to avoid Michigan winter storm

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers play on Saturday in Week 16, which already requires some adjustment from the normal Sunday game schedule. Essentially, the typical Tuesday-off day was eliminated and each of the practice days were pushed up on the calendar, with Thursday representing the day they need to declare their injury designations.
DETROIT, MI
WRAL News

Two Southern Durham defensive linemen sign with in-state schools

Durham, N.C. — Southern Durham had a strong defensive line this past season, and two of those defensive linemen signed letters of intent with in-state schools on Wednesday when the early signing period opened. Jaybron Harvey signed with UNC, while A.J. Mebane signed with Appalachian State University. Standing at...
DURHAM, NC
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potential Weather Postponing Several Sporting Events

Because of the impending winter storm that is expected to hit the state of Michigan on Thursday, there are a few games that have been either postponed or cancelled. Friday night's Detroit Red Wings @ Ottawa Senators has been postponed until February 27th. It's the second NHL game that has been postponed due to the coming storm as Friday night's Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres game was postponed on Wednesday night.
MICHIGAN STATE
lbmjournal.com

Beacon opens new branches in North Carolina and Tennessee

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has recently opened greenfield locations in Durham, North Carolina and La Vergne, Tennessee. The Durham branch broadens service in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. “It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT products,” said Brian Gibson, Beacon’s regional vice president, South Atlantic. “This branch adds further service capabilities to our Beacon OTC network serving Research Triangle Park. Contractors on the go will also save time and be able to work more efficiently using Beacon PRO+, our customer app.”
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy