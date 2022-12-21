ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with an unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

There is a crazy coincidence about the Nets' winning streak

There is one common denominator when it comes to the the two longest recent winning streaks in Nets franchise history. Brooklyn improved to 22-12 on Monday with a huge 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was their ninth-straight victory and gave the team sole possession of the No. 3...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Rudy Gobert trade looks disastrous for Timberwolves

Facing a banged-up Heat team with a rookie center, the Timberwolves put their $170 million center in a surprising position. The bench. Minnesota sat Rudy Gobert for the majority of crunch time in a 113-110 loss to the Miami Heat, who were playing without All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. They pulled Gobert with 5:22 remaining after he was outplayed by rookie Orlando Robinson, who was playing his seventh NBA game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner

Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
CHICAGO, IL

