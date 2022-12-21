ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

'Wait Wait' for Dec. 24, 2022: With Not My Job guest Sarah Polley

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Sarah Polley and panelists Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

A Very Questlove Christmas

Questlove has put together a playlist for us of some of his favorite Christmas recordings. Questlove is co-founder of the The Roots, which is among other things, is the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He won an Oscar this year for his documentary Summer of Soul.
NPR

Sheryl Lee Ralph Of 'Abbott Elementary'

Our series of favorite interviews from 2022 kicks off with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She won an Emmy for her role as the veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, about an under-resourced Philly school. We talk about her long career in showbiz — from Dreamgirls on Broadway to Moesha, and how she made her own way in an industry that didn't offer many parts to Black women.
NPR

She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative

Audio will be available later today. An ABC News freelance producer gathered dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients. A former network president says her actions confirm people's worst suspicions about the news media.
NPR

Movie Review: 'Babylon'

Audio will be available later today. Director Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" is a comically over-the-top look at scandal-ridden 1920s Hollywood. It's a celebration of an art form in turmoil as silent films give way to talkies.
NPR

In 'Women Talking,' survivors must decide: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave?

Sarah Polley begins her adaptation of Miriam Toews' 2018 novel Women Talking with girls in long calico dresses braiding each other's hair amid haystacks, horses clip-clopping down dirt roads and children playing. All appears idyllic in what looks like a timelessly remote religious colony, except for what none of the...
NPR

The mysterious inner workings of the brain and memory

Our brains are magnificently complex - and highly fallible. This hour, neuroscientist and novelist Lisa Genova explains how to keep our brains healthy and what to do when something goes wrong. This episode was produced by Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. Our TED Radio Hour production...
TVLine

Community: The Movie: Dan Harmon Rules Out 4 Potential Storylines

Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...
NPR

Tory Lanez is guilty, so why was Megan Thee Stallion's strength on trial?

For the last two weeks, rapper Tory Lanez has been on trial for allegedly shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Since Megan went public with the allegations in August 2020, she's faced significant backlash – on social media, on popular gossip blogs and also from her peers in the hip-hop community. Megan was shot, and yet it somehow feels like she's been the one on trial. This week, NPR's Louder Than A Riot senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli joins host Brittany Luse to talk about her reporting inside the courtroom, how social media has impacted the trial and the ripple effect this verdict might have for Black women across the country.

