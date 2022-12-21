Currituck begins issuing facility access permits

CURRITUCK — Currituck County property owners will soon be issued new access permits allowing them to use county facilities like recycling centers and four-wheel drive beach areas.

The county said Wednesday it's in the process of mailing each Currituck property owner two access permits for 2023-24.

When properly displayed on a user's windshield, the property owner can use the county's trash and recycling convenience sites; park on the four-wheel-drive beach areas in Corolla; and re-enter designated areas following emergency evacuations.

Motorists who are not Currituck property owners are charged a fee to park in the four-wheel beach areas in Corolla.

Any property owner who does not receive their permits in the mail should contact the County Manager’s office at (252) 232-2075. Citizens who are long-term renters in the county may submit an online application for a permit to the county website, https://currituckcountync.gov/access-permits/.