focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
thatoregonlife.com
Winter Storm Weather Affecting Much Of Oregon, Multiple Road Closures
The temperatures have dropped and precipitation came in the form of mostly freezing rain for many Oregonians over the evening. The National Weather Service issued a storm warning in effect until 4 PM Friday. Elevations 2,000 feet and below could see an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice, with higher elevations seeing slightly less.
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks people to stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from noon Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, predicting significant ice. The region could get up to half an inch of ice. Officials say power outages and tree damage are possible, due to the ice, and travel could be difficult. Severe...
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: Complete all your travels and get safe before the storm hits – by Thursday afternoon 12/22/22
Anyone planning holiday travels should get on and off the road before the coming ice storm hits the roads. Forecasts say the ice storm will start Thursday night and reach large parts of Oregon. Travelers should complete their journeys before the storm arrives to have a safe and happy holiday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Winter storm approaches Central Oregon ahead of busy holiday weekend
Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast through Thursday night across Central Oregon. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Friday morning with temperatures sitting in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values will be below zero. Snow moves into Central Oregon Thursday afternoon and chances for showers linger overnight.
pnwag.net
Despite Snowpack Oregon Remains Dry
According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Drought monitor, only 9% of Oregon is where it should be for soil moisture numbers for this time of year. And of that 91% that’s dry, the driest conditions are found in the central part of the state, with a large portion of Crook County under a Exceptional Drought designation. While snowpacks across the state are well above normal for this time of year, Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill says reservoirs outside the Willamette Valley remain very low.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
KATU.com
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, say one of their biggest concerns is making sure that the region’s thousands of homeless people have access to shelter. David Cooper, who said he’s been living on the street for 20 years, sat bundled up under several layers of blankets in a southeast Portland neighborhood. Neighbors brought him hot soup, tea and hand warmers throughout the day, he said, allowing him to warm up a bit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
KATU.com
Travel impacts expected Thursday & Friday with snow and freezing rain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the next 36 to 48 hours, the weather in western Oregon and southwest Washington will begin to dramatically change. Cold arctic air will make its way into the area Wednesday and more of it will begin pouring out of the Columbia River Gorge. Dangerous travel...
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
How to drive in Oregon ice and snow (if you have to)
Weather forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for some snow on Thursday — but that’s just the start. A transition to freezing rain later in the day could turn the roads into slick sheets of ice. And those hazardous conditions will arrive just as Oregonians are gearing up for...
Freezing Rain Forecast for Oregon as Arctic Blast Threatens Holiday Travel
Oregon will be hit by "freezing rain" ahead of Christmas, which could cause widespread travel disruption.
