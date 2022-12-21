ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Anderson shelter open for 24 hours a day in freezing weather

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Hope Missions has opened their doors 24 hours a day in the cold weather, making sure people experiencing homelessness are warm. Homelessness is a struggle Calvin Geer says a majority of people don’t understand. “A lot of us have nowhere to go,” Geer said. Geer says he’s experienced homelessness for five years, […]
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
FOX Carolina

How Upstate counties plan to manage record growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s no secret that the Upstate is growing, but how are counties across the area preparing for that growth?. “I want to make it really clear that when we’re dealing with growth these are good problems to have,” said Certified Planner and Clemson University City and Regional Planning Masters Program Director John Gaber.
WYFF4.com

Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
wspa.com

Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
