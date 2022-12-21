Read full article on original website
Anderson shelter open for 24 hours a day in freezing weather
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Hope Missions has opened their doors 24 hours a day in the cold weather, making sure people experiencing homelessness are warm. Homelessness is a struggle Calvin Geer says a majority of people don’t understand. “A lot of us have nowhere to go,” Geer said. Geer says he’s experienced homelessness for five years, […]
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville as record-breaking cold arrives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customer outages in the downtown Greenville area on Friday night. Ryan Mosier, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said a substation issue was reported around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:30 p.m., more than 12,000 customer outages were reported in the area.
If you see something, say something: Greenville sends message before cold snap
When cold weather sweeps through, most people are able to grab a blanket or turn up the heat in their home.
FOX Carolina
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
Extreme winds and below freezing temps causing power outages across the Upstate
High winds and freezing temperatures are putting a strain on the power grid and causing outages around the area. As of 1030 AM Friday, Duke Energy was reporting that over 20,000 customers around the Upstate were without power
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
Upstate soup kitchens prepare to serve hundreds over holiday weekend
It will likely be a full house at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen this Christmas weekend.
Local church and community members work together to open warming shelter in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county. “The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
WYFF4.com
No heat for months for some renters at Greenville apartments leads to state probe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A state agency is looking for answers after some people who live at an Upstate apartment complex say they haven't had heat for months, and calls to fix it have been ignored. A group of residents at Boulder Creek Apartments off Furman Hall Road in...
WYFF4.com
After heat restored to residents at Upstate apartment complex, one still without
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While heat has been restored to residents of an Upstate apartment complex, one resident says her heat was short-lived and went out early Thursday morning, just hours after the complex announced the issue was resolved. A representative for Boulder Creek Apartments, which are located off...
2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
cbs17
Woman trapped in Mustang after tractor-trailer flips, crushes car along SC road
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A tractor-trailer flipped over and crushed a Ford Mustang, trapping a woman inside in Spartanburg this week, police said. Officers said an 18-wheeler was traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Reidville Road toward Blackstock Road on Wednesday. The driver of the truck...
FOX Carolina
How Upstate counties plan to manage record growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s no secret that the Upstate is growing, but how are counties across the area preparing for that growth?. “I want to make it really clear that when we’re dealing with growth these are good problems to have,” said Certified Planner and Clemson University City and Regional Planning Masters Program Director John Gaber.
WYFF4.com
Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
