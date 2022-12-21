Family bonds can be complicated at the best of times, but throw million-pound business interests into the mix and things can get very dramatic. New ITVX show Riches is all about what happens when relatives battle it out in the boardroom. The series, written by Abby Ajayi, follows the Richards, an affluent British-American-Nigerian family who run Flair & Glory, a hugely successful Black haircare and cosmetics company. At the centre of the show and the fight for control of Flair & Glory is Nina, played by Deborah Ayorinde. She and her brother Simon (Emmanuel Imani) make up the U.S. side of the Richards family. After their estranged father Stephen (Hugh Quarshie) dies unexpectedly, the pair arrive in London for his funeral wanting nothing to do with the company he created. But, during their visit, they receive some surprising news that changes everything. So who is Deborah Ayorinde and where might you have seen her previously?

2 DAYS AGO