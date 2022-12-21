Read full article on original website
The escapist charm of Emily in Paris is the product of several elements: the perfect fashion, the beautiful people, the seemingly limitless personal budget to spend on anything and everything Paris has to offer. But it’s also the way Emily and co. constantly have access to live music and fun, French covers courtesy of Ashley Park’s Mindy.
Emily isn’t the only one with relationship drama in Emily in Paris Season 3. While Mindy Chen’s (Ashley Park) singing career takes off in the latest season, her relationship with bandmate Benoit (Kevin Dias) hits the rocks. But all hope is not lost, as Mindy finds a new love interest in newcomer Nicolas de Leon, played by Paul Forman.
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
It’s no secret that Emily Cooper’s life on Emily in Paris is aspirational — not only does she uproot her life in Chicago to move to the city of love, but she also does it in style. Emily is always dressed to the nines, lives in a cute flat in the center of Paris, and enjoys a swanky social life. The show returned for its third season on Dec. 21 and begs the question: how much would all of this actually cost? Would she be able to afford her lifestyle on her marketing assistant salary, or is she very much in the red to maintain this lavish lifestyle?
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida's Disney World theme parks together.
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
This year’s Christmas TV schedule is packed with must-see shows and specials, with the BBC saving some of its best and highly-anticipated dramas until the end of the year, including their period drama Marie Antoinette, starring Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham. Written by The Favourite’s Deborah Davis, this eight-part series will premiere on Dec. 29 and features stunning period costumes and gorgeous hair and make-up set in lavish palaces. But where exactly was BBC’s Marie Antoinette filmed?
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
A return to the City of Love? Season 2 of Emily in Paris saw Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) continuing to adjust to her new life abroad — and fans gladly joined her on the bumpy journey. From her personal life to her professional one, Emily quickly found herself overwhelmed by the options Paris provided. The […]
By the time The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres, more than a year will have passed since Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia appeared on screen. As viewers quickly learn, however, the wait for his return is only going to continue to get longer, because Geralt isn’t in Blood Origin. The reason? Netflix’s prequel to The Witcher is set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the flagship series and focuses on the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that was only briefly explored in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels from which the show is adapted.
Family bonds can be complicated at the best of times, but throw million-pound business interests into the mix and things can get very dramatic. New ITVX show Riches is all about what happens when relatives battle it out in the boardroom. The series, written by Abby Ajayi, follows the Richards, an affluent British-American-Nigerian family who run Flair & Glory, a hugely successful Black haircare and cosmetics company. At the centre of the show and the fight for control of Flair & Glory is Nina, played by Deborah Ayorinde. She and her brother Simon (Emmanuel Imani) make up the U.S. side of the Richards family. After their estranged father Stephen (Hugh Quarshie) dies unexpectedly, the pair arrive in London for his funeral wanting nothing to do with the company he created. But, during their visit, they receive some surprising news that changes everything. So who is Deborah Ayorinde and where might you have seen her previously?
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
The "Anti-Hero" singer is expected to make her feature-length film directorial debut.
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Whitney Houston’s life story has been told many times over in made-for-TV specials and limited series over the years, but I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie, promises to be different. The first trailers were released in late 2022, and the film lands in theaters December 23, 2022, just in time to get all of your friends together to see just how Hollywood plans on re-telling Whitney’s long, rollercoaster-ride of a career and personal life.
