Sedan, KS

kggfradio.com

Fredonia Solar Farm a Go

The City of Fredonia is moving forward with building a solar farm. At their meeting last night, commissioners adopted a resolution to secure funding for the project not to exceed five million dollars. The two-megawatt solar farm has been a continuing topic of discussion for several months, and when completed will provide for some of the city's peak energy needs.
FREDONIA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood

SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
SPERRY, OK
kggfradio.com

Utility Bill Deadline Extended for Caney

The City of Caney has extended the deadline for utility bills. The city says that due to City Hall being closed to the public because of the below freezing temperatures, the have extended the utility bill deadline until end of business on Tuesday. The city will process shutoffs on Wednesday.
CANEY, KS
news9.com

City Of Bartlesville Prepared For Subzero Temperatures

The city of Bartlesville has been prepared for this snow and massive cold front. After some initial issues with visibility and snow, things were pretty quiet. People who had to brave the cold were bundled up in layer after layer. Those looking to get out of it had lots of...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City resident charged with cruelty to animals

Body According to an affidavit, on Aug. 17, Officer Shahan with the Ponca City Police Department responded to a report of three dogs that were abandoned at 912 N Union. The reporting party notified the officer that two of the dogs were deceased in the back room of the residence and one had gotten out and was running around.
PONCA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney Citizens Force Special Election

The citizens of Caney have provided enough signatures to force a proposed city tax increase to an election ballot. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, resident Christian Franklin organized the effort to require the City to hold a special election in early 2023 to decide the issue. Montgomery County Clerk...
CANEY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Timothy Bishop

Timothy Bishop, age 59 of Coffeyville passed away at home on Wednesday, December 14th. Timothy is survived by sisters Nancy Seguro and Geri Bishop Loeffler and brothers Dave Bishop and Fred Bishop. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Simpson, Kathy Davis and Patsy Gregory and brothers Bill Bishop and Chris Bishop and his parents George Bishop and Patricia Dehm Bishop.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Butler County fire rages through the night

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) An early morning fire causes significant damage to a home east of Augusta. The fire broke out just after 1:30 Friday morning in the 10100 block of Southwest Haverhill Rd, that's about a mile north of U.S. 400. It's not known yet how the fire started, but...
AUGUSTA, KS
kggfradio.com

Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called

A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Area Road Conditions

Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
OSWEGO, KS
kggfradio.com

Tip Leads to Burglary Arrest

A Chanute man was charged with burglary after officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department were called to the 1500 block of S. Edith Ave. for someone who appeared to have been trespassing. After an investigation and speaking with those involved, 22-year-old Ian Faller was subsequently arrested for aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. The arrest report was forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review.
CHANUTE, KS
kggfradio.com

Additional Jail Time For Convictions Related to Autopsy Services

A former Caney businessman has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on criminal charges relating to illegally providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas. 43-year-old Shawn Parcells, who was already sentenced to 69 months in federal prison for a related felony wire fraud conviction,...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police release statement and video on arrest

NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.
PONCA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

City Of Independence Closures and Schedule Changes Due To Upcoming Weather

Upcoming winter weather prompts closures and schedule changes for the City of Independence. Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup services will be canceled on Thursday and Friday as well. Residents can drop off trash at the city Sanitation Yard at 21st and Maple from 8 am to 2 pm. Commercial sanitation pickup routes will resume on Saturday if the weather permits. Next week, the Christmas Holiday will be observed on Monday, and all sanitation services will be shifted by one day, with services resuming Tuesday, December 27th and running Monday routes.
INDEPENDENCE, KS

