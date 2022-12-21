Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Fredonia Solar Farm a Go
The City of Fredonia is moving forward with building a solar farm. At their meeting last night, commissioners adopted a resolution to secure funding for the project not to exceed five million dollars. The two-megawatt solar farm has been a continuing topic of discussion for several months, and when completed will provide for some of the city's peak energy needs.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center
Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood
SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
kggfradio.com
Utility Bill Deadline Extended for Caney
The City of Caney has extended the deadline for utility bills. The city says that due to City Hall being closed to the public because of the below freezing temperatures, the have extended the utility bill deadline until end of business on Tuesday. The city will process shutoffs on Wednesday.
news9.com
City Of Bartlesville Prepared For Subzero Temperatures
The city of Bartlesville has been prepared for this snow and massive cold front. After some initial issues with visibility and snow, things were pretty quiet. People who had to brave the cold were bundled up in layer after layer. Those looking to get out of it had lots of...
Ponca City News
Ponca City resident charged with cruelty to animals
Body According to an affidavit, on Aug. 17, Officer Shahan with the Ponca City Police Department responded to a report of three dogs that were abandoned at 912 N Union. The reporting party notified the officer that two of the dogs were deceased in the back room of the residence and one had gotten out and was running around.
kggfradio.com
Caney Citizens Force Special Election
The citizens of Caney have provided enough signatures to force a proposed city tax increase to an election ballot. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, resident Christian Franklin organized the effort to require the City to hold a special election in early 2023 to decide the issue. Montgomery County Clerk...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
kggfradio.com
Timothy Bishop
Timothy Bishop, age 59 of Coffeyville passed away at home on Wednesday, December 14th. Timothy is survived by sisters Nancy Seguro and Geri Bishop Loeffler and brothers Dave Bishop and Fred Bishop. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Simpson, Kathy Davis and Patsy Gregory and brothers Bill Bishop and Chris Bishop and his parents George Bishop and Patricia Dehm Bishop.
KAKE TV
Butler County fire rages through the night
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) An early morning fire causes significant damage to a home east of Augusta. The fire broke out just after 1:30 Friday morning in the 10100 block of Southwest Haverhill Rd, that's about a mile north of U.S. 400. It's not known yet how the fire started, but...
kggfradio.com
Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called
A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
kggfradio.com
Area Road Conditions
Road conditions continue to worsen across southeast Kansas with today's winter weather. Many roads are partially covered with snow. US 59 to the north between Parsons and Erie is completely covered with mixed snow ice or slush. US 160 between Oswego and Columbus is completely covered as well. A link...
kggfradio.com
Tip Leads to Burglary Arrest
A Chanute man was charged with burglary after officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department were called to the 1500 block of S. Edith Ave. for someone who appeared to have been trespassing. After an investigation and speaking with those involved, 22-year-old Ian Faller was subsequently arrested for aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. The arrest report was forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review.
kggfradio.com
Additional Jail Time For Convictions Related to Autopsy Services
A former Caney businessman has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and 12 months of probation on criminal charges relating to illegally providing autopsy services in Wabaunsee County, Kansas. 43-year-old Shawn Parcells, who was already sentenced to 69 months in federal prison for a related felony wire fraud conviction,...
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police release statement and video on arrest
NEWKIRK — Ponca City police spokesman Kevin Jeffries confirmed that the name of the suspect arrested is Sidney Bolton Powers, 26, Ponca City. According to the District Court records, four charges were filed against Powers on Dec. 21. They include domestic assault battery and or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a felony conviction and three misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause case is pending stemming from the incident involving the alleged assault on officers. Powers is currently in the county jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial appearance on Jan. 6 in the domestic case.
kggfradio.com
City Of Independence Closures and Schedule Changes Due To Upcoming Weather
Upcoming winter weather prompts closures and schedule changes for the City of Independence. Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo will be closed Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup services will be canceled on Thursday and Friday as well. Residents can drop off trash at the city Sanitation Yard at 21st and Maple from 8 am to 2 pm. Commercial sanitation pickup routes will resume on Saturday if the weather permits. Next week, the Christmas Holiday will be observed on Monday, and all sanitation services will be shifted by one day, with services resuming Tuesday, December 27th and running Monday routes.
