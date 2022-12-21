ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Floods hit Outer Banks amid high winds; bitter cold expected

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. N.C. 12 in Salvo and Colington Road in Kill […]
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDOT warns of black ice, tells residents to stay off roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) traveler information website driveNC.gov is projecting when some of the roads in Dare County closed by today’s flooding are estimated to re-open. The closure of NC12 near Pea Island at the Etheridge Bridge is expected to end at about 9 p.m....
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Sheriff: All road passable but require caution

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office shared this update on road conditions in the county. On Colington Rd., there is sand on the road near Colington Pointe. Near Blue Crab Tavern and Billy’s Seafood there is a large amount of ice and slush on the road. Be cautious of ice in all areas that have flooded on Colington Road.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Latest update on road conditions from Dare Sheriff

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on flooding and road conditions in the county. Duck Report of ice and slush starting to develop in the area between Cook Drive and Ships Watch Drive. Please use extreme caution when driving.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills votes no to reducing neighborhood speed limit

Kill Devil Hills commissioners discussed the possibility of lowering the speed on west side neighborhoods from 25 mph to 20, but ultimately voted to keep the speed the same and invest in speed radar display signs. The board heard from two residents who expressed support in lowering the speed limit....
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

New Currituck County access permits being mailed

Currituck County is in the process of mailing to all property owners the new Currituck County Access Permit, which will be valid for 2023-2024. Each property owner will receive two (2) permits. These permits are to be displayed on the user’s vehicle windshield in order to:. Utilize the trash...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Man facing several charges after Currituck County pursuit

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on December 15, 2022 at around 2:30 p.m. a call was received about a careless and reckless driver heading into North Carolina from the Virginia state line. “A traffic patrol unit spotted the described vehicle on Hwy 168 and tried to...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Marc Sims Taylor, December 12

Marc Sims Taylor, born May 8, 1973, passed away in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the age of 49. “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Marc lived life enjoying what he loved – creating fabulous food, finding good waves, and spending time with those he held close.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Creating a buzz around beekeeping

At OBX Beekeepers’ Guild, the talk is honey and hives. The monthly meeting of the Outer Banks Beekeepers’ Guild (OBBG) is about to begin, and in the meeting room behind the Kill Devil Hills library, there’s perhaps 20 guild members exchanging greetings and information at the December 14 gathering.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes of Elizabeth City, December 19

Marguerite “Billie” F. Forbes, age 91, of 1311 South Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born on December 22, 1930 in Camden County, NC to the late Burnice Bray Forbes and Nina Brockett Forbes and was the widow of Gideon “Gid” B. Forbes, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Short foot race ends in arrest

On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
DARE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Wright Brothers Memorial to waive entry fees on 7 days

Entry to the Wright Brothers National Memorial will be free on seven days in 2023. The memorial honors the first successful airplane flights by Wilbur and Orville Wright Dec. 17, 1903. At the memorial located at mile post 7.5 on U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills, visitors can examine the...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

