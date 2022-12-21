HOLDEN – We are heartbroken over the passing of our sister, Cherie Ann Stannard, on Thursday, December 15th, at Holden Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care facility. Cherie was born on February 2, 1968 to her late parents Richard L. Stannard and Jeanne B. (Emerson) Stannard. Cherie touched the lives of many people in many different ways, and she will be dearly missed.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO