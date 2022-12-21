ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that left a 57-year-old man dead Tuesday in Halifax County. Police say at 7:16 a.m., they responded to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. A 2019 Ford F-250 was heading east on...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Man arrested in connection with two hit-and-runs

A Christiansburg man believed connected to two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC

