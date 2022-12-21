Read full article on original website
1 person dead in shooting in Roxboro, suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect in Roxboro after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night.
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins
=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
WSLS
NRVNews
Man arrested in connection with two hit-and-runs
A Christiansburg man believed connected to two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a stolen camper in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a camper. Deputies say the camper was stolen from the Huddleston area and was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Officials describe the camper as a white 2014 Wildwood. It also...
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two suspects who stole mail from a church
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who it believes are involved in stealing mail from a church on Timberlake Road on Dec. 17. Deputies say a video showed two people in Toyota Sienna...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
wakg.com
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
wakg.com
Martinsville Police Officer Fired Following Incident With Middle School Student
The Martinsville Police Department has fired the officer involved in the incident with a student on December 16 at Martinsville Middle School. All information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary. The internal investigation being conducted by the department...
