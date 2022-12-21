Read full article on original website
2023 isn’t going to be an ordinary year. Between Saturn entering Pisces for the first time since 1996, and fellow generational or outer planet Pluto entering Aquarius after spending 15 years in Capricorn, things are about to be shaken up in major ways — and that’s just in the first quarter of the year. The good thing is, your 2023 yearly horoscope is here to provide you with all the necessary cosmic info to help you discover, digest, and delve deeper.
January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Astrologer Nina Kahn, author of Astrology for Life and Wander the Stars, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Christmas weekend, December 24-25, 2022. Baby, it’s cold outside — depending on where you are, anyway — but thankfully, the astrology of this festive winter weekend is as soul-warming and delightful as can be. The moon will be harmonizing with a parade of other planets throughout the course of Dec. 24 and 25, promoting a positive feeling of togetherness and promising some seasonal cheer for all zodiac signs, regardless of what they celebrate.
Your weekly horoscope, Dec. 21-27
Now that winter solstice is in full swing, hibernation is on the minds of many. Capricorn season is a time to quietly work towards your goals in a way that’s stable and practical, and while results may not be immediate, they’re bound to pay off sooner rather than later. During the upcoming December 2022 new moon, everyone will be inclined to plant seeds that promise success, but some signs may not be as affected by this productive-oriented energy as others.
Day of the year…all that… and here is ur monthly horoscope….so capricorn season is all about getting stuff done….its time to set goals..make boss moves and get motivated to start 2023 off on the right foot for ur relationships and ur careers….on the other hand today marks winter solstice…and we all know winter can be a rought time for some emotionally….seaosnal depression be hitting me like a wave every year…its cold…no body to cuddle with…its cold…so heres some things to remember so u dont get off track…increase ur vitamin d levels…excerise…and make sure ur stay connected with ur friends and family….capricorn season is what u make it…good luckk.
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon. Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving...
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Focus on the task and not on the amount of time it takes to complete it. Executing a task is not inherently stressful but once you add in the pressures of a deadline, it changes everything. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s someone in your life who...
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As hard as it is to believe, 2022 is nearly at a close—and the upcoming new moon in Capricorn this Friday, December 23, is going to set a proper stage for the year's finale. Depending on your sign, this new moon will mean something specific to you. Here's what to know, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.
Your Libra 2023 horoscope says this may not be the easiest year, but sticking with it will yield beautiful results. After all, Mars retrograde in Gemini will come to an end on January 12, stationing direct in your expansive and open-minded ninth house. If you’ve been missing the forest for the trees, it’s time to start working toward the big picture. And when Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 4—stationing direct in your fourth house of home and family—you’ll begin to regain a deeper sense of comfort and emotional belonging. 2023 will be a year of...
December 21, 2022 marks the sun’s annual move into the sign of the goat, meaning that it's the beginning of Capricorn season. And, at 4:47 p.m. EST in the Northern Hemisphere the Earth’s tilt will be extremely far away from the Sun, bringing us the shortest day of the year and the Winter Solstice. Although this marks a darker, chillier day, Capricorn season will usher us into warmer, longer days in the new year.
Here's the perfect gift for each sign this holiday season:
