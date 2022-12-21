ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Report: 3-Star Defensive Lineman Signs With Badgers As Preferred Walk-On

Early Signing Day brought a flurry of signings to the Wisconsin program. Many 3 and 4-star recruits are coming to Madison in the spring. Luke Fickell and his staff can add another one to the list. 3-star defensive lineman Will McDonald signs with the Badgers as a preferred walk-on. #Wisconsin...
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games

P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
wisportsheroics.com

Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers Game Cancelled With No Make-Up

The Wisconsin Badgers have canceled a basketball game that was supposed to take place on December 23rd. According to UW, the weather is the reason why the men’s basketball team will not play their originally scheduled game. Wisconsin Badgers Vs Grambling State Tigers Canceled. The non-conference game was supposed...
big10central.com

Wisconsin football early signing day tracker

Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin football program officially started building the future Wednesday with the beginning of the early signing period. The Badgers started announcing official signings at 9 a.m. The BadgerExtra team will keep adding to this tracker throughout the day as more signings are announced. Here...
Daily Cardinal

Madison winters aren’t for everyone — just ask Deion Sanders

Luke Fickell and Deion Sanders recently shook the college football landscape after being named the newest head coaches for the Wisconsin Badgers and Colorado Buffaloes, respectively. Though neither coach possessed any prior connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a union between Sanders and the Badgers was once envisaged. In a...
The Spun

Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Portage, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wisconsin Dells High School basketball team will have a game with Portage High School on December 22, 2022, 17:45:00.
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
