Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star Defensive Lineman Signs With Badgers As Preferred Walk-On
Early Signing Day brought a flurry of signings to the Wisconsin program. Many 3 and 4-star recruits are coming to Madison in the spring. Luke Fickell and his staff can add another one to the list. 3-star defensive lineman Will McDonald signs with the Badgers as a preferred walk-on. #Wisconsin...
P.J. Fleck accuses Wisconsin of 'negative recruiting'
"[They] negative recruit to flip us and it didn't work, so we Axed it,'
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games
P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers Game Cancelled With No Make-Up
The Wisconsin Badgers have canceled a basketball game that was supposed to take place on December 23rd. According to UW, the weather is the reason why the men’s basketball team will not play their originally scheduled game. Wisconsin Badgers Vs Grambling State Tigers Canceled. The non-conference game was supposed...
big10central.com
Wisconsin football early signing day tracker
Luke Fickell and the University of Wisconsin football program officially started building the future Wednesday with the beginning of the early signing period. The Badgers started announcing official signings at 9 a.m. The BadgerExtra team will keep adding to this tracker throughout the day as more signings are announced. Here...
Daily Cardinal
Madison winters aren’t for everyone — just ask Deion Sanders
Luke Fickell and Deion Sanders recently shook the college football landscape after being named the newest head coaches for the Wisconsin Badgers and Colorado Buffaloes, respectively. Though neither coach possessed any prior connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a union between Sanders and the Badgers was once envisaged. In a...
FOX Sports
College basketball roundtable: LSU, Wisconsin among big surprises so far
We are less than two months into the 2022-23 college basketball season, and there are only three teams that were ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll that remain there today: Houston, Kansas and Arkansas. How's that for parity?. Two teams that didn't appear in...
Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
Minnesota holds off Chicago State in final minute, wins by 3
Dawson Garcia scored 18 points to lead Minnesota to a 58-55 home win over Chicago State on Thursday. Jamison Battle
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Portage, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Wisconsin Dells High School basketball team will have a game with Portage High School on December 22, 2022, 17:45:00.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
EPHS alumni grapple with allegations against former teacher
Editor’s note: The author is a 2020 graduate of Eden Prairie High School. She was a student in several of teacher Craig Hollenbeck’s classes. Craig Hollenbeck was hired as a social studies teacher at Eden Prairie High School in 1998. Almost immediately, and for years to follow, he was beloved by his students. But something changed. [...]
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
