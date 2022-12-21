Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
One person arrested in Fleur Drive crash pleads not guilty, new information released
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the individuals who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the street racing crash that took the life of a 4-year-old boy last week has pled not guilty. Robert Miller III, 35, has waived his preliminary hearing and pled not guilty, court records state. Miller was arrested Dec. 15 […]
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
theperrynews.com
Fire consumes trailer at Kronberg Mobile Home Park Friday
Fire destroyed a trailer late Friday at the Kronberg Mobile Home Park in south Perry. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 500 Fourth St., which was reported as fully engulfing unit F1 about 11:45 p.m. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated occupants of the trailer to the...
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
theperrynews.com
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested for making false reports to law enforcement
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Saturday after allegedly making false claims about his noisy neighbors. Thomas Jay Lilley, 50, of 905 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with third-degree harassment. The incident began about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 14, when Lilley called Dallas County 911 and said...
KCCI.com
Clive police patrol car hit on Interstate 80/35
CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive police patrol car was involved in a crash Friday morning when an SUV hit a patch of ice on Interstate 35/80. The officer was in his car, responding to another vehicle that hit the median, and is expected to be OK. "It is scary...
theperrynews.com
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE ACCIDENTS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROLS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALL, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving
A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
Murder arrest made in Des Moines architect’s 2016 death
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of an architect found unconscious at the bottom of a stairwell in the East Village. The Des Moines Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill on Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death […]
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested after cocking gun during dispute with neighbor
An Adel man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute with his neighbor. Carter Dean Slater, 21, of 618 Court St., Adel, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Court Street, where...
theperrynews.com
Snow closes 18th Street from North to Park streets
Drifting snow has forced the closure of 18th Street between North and Park streets until further notice, Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn announced Friday afternoon. Vaughn said the Perry Public Works Department is working hard to keep all streets open, but he urged motorists to use caution when driving and to watch for drifting snow.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
theperrynews.com
Dallas Center man arrested after allegedly ‘pushing, smacking’ woman
A Dallas Center man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dallas Center woman. Dennis Leland Felt, 79, of 20175 W Ave., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 20100 block of W Avenue, where...
