WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins
=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
NRVNews
Man arrested in connection with two hit-and-runs
A Christiansburg man believed connected to two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in...
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two suspects who stole mail from a church
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who it believes are involved in stealing mail from a church on Timberlake Road on Dec. 17. Deputies say a video showed two people in Toyota Sienna...
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in Roanoke shed fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguished it quickly. The fire...
cbs17
Deputy found cocaine in moped compartment during traffic stop in Roanoke Rapids, sheriff’s office says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man was charged Dec. 11 with drug possession after a Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy stopped him for running a stop sign on a moped. The deputy saw 54-year-old Eric Barber run the sign at Dickens Avenue in the area of...
WSLS
Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg. On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside...
wakg.com
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
wakg.com
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
