Pittsylvania County, VA

WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Man arrested in connection with two hit-and-runs

A Christiansburg man believed connected to two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the 400 block of College Avenue in...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pickup truck in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian on Route 58 in Halifax County near Piney Grove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Police say they responded to the crash around 7:16 a.m. A press release says a Ford pickup truck was traveling east when […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a male suspect they say is responsible for an armed robbery early Wednesday. At 12:26 a.m., Lynchburg police said officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery. Authorities say the victim reported they had been...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Camper stolen in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

No one hurt in Roanoke shed fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS extinguished it quickly. The fire...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County road closures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
WSLS

Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

