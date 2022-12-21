Edie Falco Assumed ‘Avatar 2’ Already Bombed Because She Filmed 4 Years Ago And Didn’t Hear Anything

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: Writers Say They Had To Split Sequel Into Two Films Because Of “Too Much Material”
“Avatar: The Way Of Water” is now in theaters, and only time will tell if it’s another massive financial success for James Cameron. It’s off to a good start, in any case: $550 million at the global box office so far. But the new sequel needs bigger numbers than that if Cameron takes the franchise past “Avatar 3,” a movie that, Variety reports, is a direct continuation of “The Way Of Water.”
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
Antonio Banderas On ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ & Whether He’s Down for ‘Shrek 5’ [Interview]
After the success of the original “Puss in Boots” movie, Antonio Banderas was pretty sure there would be a sequel to the “Shrek” franchise spin-off. In fact, why wouldn’t there be? The first installment earned positive reviews and grossed $550 million globally off just a $130 million production budget. And Banderas, who voices the swashbuckling feline, was asked about a new movie for years. But the project was delayed, primarily because NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016.
Hugh Jackman Says Ryan Reynolds “Annoyingly” Pestered Him To Be In ‘Deadpool’ Films “For Years” Before He Relented
One of the most annoying things one hears as a news reporter, or at least one of the most cynical and ignorantly flippant things, is how actors only do jobs for money. I.e., when Hugh Jackman finally agreed to return as Wolverine/Logan in “Deadpool 3,” it was because they finally decided to pay him the dump truck of money he always wanted and was holding out for. The problem with that is that it disregards the obscene amounts of money these actors are paid and how someone like Hugh Jackman would never need to play Wolverine again if he didn’t want to; he’s essentially set for life. It also disregards actors are regular human beings who—after a long hard job with a lot of training and physical action involved—often feel like they never ever want to play that role again (think Daniel Craig when he said he’d rather “break glass and slash my wrists” when asked if he would do James Bond again after just finishing “Spectre”). Actors, like people, change their minds, and time and distance can always help.
Ellen Degeneres Delivers Tearful Holiday Message in Honor of tWitch Boss
Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
Taylor Sheridan Has An Upcoming Show “No One Knows Much About” That Has “Four Of The Biggest Movie Stars Alive In It”
Taylor Sheridan looks like he has another hit on his hands with “1923,” the second prequel series to his TV sensation “Yellowstone.” And there are even more “Yellowstone” prequels on the way: “6666,” set in modern-day Texas, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.” But the most exciting upcoming Sheridan project may be one no one knows about: a show he’s shot secretly with some huge movie stars.
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida's Disney World theme parks together.
Heidi Klum Took a Unique Approach to Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Christmas Present in This Silly Video
The decorations are up, the spirit of Christmas is in the air, and all the presents are wrapped at Heidi Klum’s house…well, almost all of them. The model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show her fans and followers the last gift she had to wrap before the holidays — a special surprise for her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, which you can see below, Klum lays on top of some Christmas wrapping paper and starts to wrap, sort of. The model started rolling and rolling toward her beautiful Christmas tree, layers of the wrapping paper covering...
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?
A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?” He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?” More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
‘All That Breathes’ Among Oscar Shortlisted Feature Documentaries [Complete List]
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Live Action Short, and Animated Short for 2023. As expected acclaimed films “All That Breathes” and “All the Beauty and All the Bloodshed” made the cut for the top category. Also expected, the popular Amazon Studios doc “Good Night, Oppy” did not. And, no, Taylor Swift’s extended music video for “All Too Well” is not coming close to earning an Oscar nomination in the Live Action Short category.
‘Aftersun,’ ‘Saint Omer’ & ‘Decision To Leave’ Lead Sight & Sound’s Best Films Of 2022
If you’re tapped into the world of Film Twitter, you probably noticed that social media exploded recently when Sight & Sound updated its Best Films of All Time list. People were debating for weeks about what films would end up getting booted out of the top 100, which would have huge leaps in popularity, etc… It was a whole thing. Now, the outlet has released its annual Top 20, and I’m sad to say, the picks are pretty on point, and thus, the discourse on Film Twitter will likely be kinda boring.
Ana De Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Puts Movie Studios At Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
Movie studios are on notice after a federal judge ruled against Universal Pictures in a false advertising lawsuit over the trailer for Danny Boyle‘s 2019 film “Yesterday.” Variety reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled in favor of two Ana de Armas fans who filed the lawsuit in January. Their stance? They rented “Yesterday” after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover all of her scenes were cut from the final film.
‘Blood’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Will Do Anything To Protect Her Son In Brad Anderson’s New Horror Family Thriller
Pandemics are already something of a horror, at least an existential one for modern-day audiences, and having a sick child is certainly a terrifying thought for all parents. Given all these problems are very real and scary, modern-day parents turn out to be even more protective of their children or become “helicopter parents.” And it seems like all these contemporary ideas are folded together in the new horror thriller “Blood” by genre filmmaker Brad Anderson best known for directing “The Machinist” with Christian Bale.
‘Millennium Mambo’ Restoration Trailer: Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Ethereal 2001 Masterpiece Comes Back To The Screen
At 75 years of age and having already directed nearly 20 films, at this point in his career, Chinese-born Taiwanese film director and screenwriter Hou Hsiao-hsien delivers a film every ten years or so or whenever he’s damn ready. The last film he made, “The Assassin” (2015; our review), possibly the artiest, most meditative wuxia film ever made and something of a masterpiece (I don’t really make top 10 lists anymore, but the last time I did one, “The Assassin” was on it). Six of his films have competed at Cannes, and in 1990, Hou was voted “Director of the Decade” for the 1990s in a poll by Village Voice and Film Comment. He’s royalty (we were lucky enough to interview him in 2015, and you should read that piece).
‘Ahsoka’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Reportedly Playing ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Character Hera Syndulla In Upcoming Disney+ Series
The “Star Wars” Galaxy gets a little bit larger next year with two new Disney+ shows on the way: “Ahsoka” and “Skeleton Crew” (both on our Anticipated 2023 TV list). And of the two, “Ashoka” takes the crown as the most anticipated “Star Wars” project that isn’t “The Mandalorian” Season 3. So, why so much hype? Well, Rosario Dawson returns to play the former Jedi Padawan, but another big reason is that several characters from the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels” will join the series. That’s right, live-action debuts for the likes of Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and more.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Elvis’ & ‘The Whale’ Land On Makeup & Hairstyling Oscars Shortlist
The Makeup and Hairstyling branch is always full of surprises and their 2023 Oscar shortlist selections lived up to their reputation. Expected players such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis” and, despite the controversy over its fat suit, “The Whale” made the cut. As did a number of unexpected selections, “Blonde,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Amsterdam.”
Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift Top Oscars’ Best Original Song Shortlist
Oscar producers may get their wish as some of the biggest music stars in the world are still eligible for the Best Original Song Oscar. Lady Gaga, The Weekend, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna all saw their songs make the cut. In a major surprise, last year’s winners, Billie Eilish and Finneas did not move forward with their original song from “Turning Red.”
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Another Sturdy Collaboration Between Christian Bale & Director Scott Cooper
If you believe Christian Bale is one of our finest working actors, then you must make sense of his continued collaboration with writer/director Scott Cooper. Their latest joint, Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye,” marks a trinity of team-ups for Bale and Cooper. The only directors he’s worked with this much are marquee names like Christopher Nolan and David O. Russell.
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Review: Emily’s Love Life Is A Bore, But Her Work Conflict Soars
Much like Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) eye-popping colorful closet, “Emily in Paris” is on the divisive side. Some fell hard for Emily’s bucket hats and the bold print confection when the series debuted in 2020; others thought it was too much of everything that definitely goes against Coco Chanel’s “before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off” advice. Costume designers Marilyn Fitoussi (and before her, Patricia Field) have created a visual litmus test, and Darren Starr’s rom-com series confidently executes frothy extravagance. Only “Emily in Paris” could give Jean-Paul Sartre and McDonald’s equal weighting.
