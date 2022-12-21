Man charged for impersonating police officer, shooting of restaurant owner in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he pretended to be a police officer and shot a man.

Prosecutors charged Jeremiah Devion-James Moore, 38, with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, impersonating a peace officer to commit a crime and four counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, Detroit police were called to the 19300 block of Conant Street. Police found the victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. He was transported to a hospital.

Authorities say Moore allegedly pulled alongside the victim at a red light near Conant Street and Seven Mile Road, identifying himself as a police officer. Police say Moore followed the victim to the parking lot of his business where he had a verbal altercation and shot the victim.

Moore turned himself in five days later on Dec. 19.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 29, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.