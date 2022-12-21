Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kmaland.com
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Add Transfer Merritt Beason
The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola reels in transfer offensive lineman
The Nebraska football team had a great signing day on Wednesday, but the program wasn’t finished. On Friday, Matt Rhule and company got themselves another transfer commit. Ben Scott is an offensive lineman from Arizona State who could actually be the biggest pickup of the transfer portal. That the...
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
saturdaytradition.com
Ben Scott, Arizona State transfer, announces Big Ten commitment
Ben Scott is heading to Nebraska, the Arizona State transfer announced Friday afternoon. The offensive tackle transfer is a huge pickup for Nebraska, as he adds depth and talent to the Huskers’ front line. In his sophomore season, Scott’s run blocking score was 83, which ranks 28th among all...
247Sports
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre football standouts sign Letters of Intent with Ohio State and Nebraska
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a big day for these two Pierre Governors... This morning they signed on the dotted line with big-time college football programs. Lincoln Kienholz and Jason Maciejczak helped the Govs to a 6th straight state 11-AA title in November and now they will continue their careers at a very high level.
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule explains how he 'fell in love' with transfer QB Jeff Sims
Matt Rhule is a huge fan of Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims. Sims spent 3 seasons playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before announcing his transfer to Nebraska on Dec. 18. Rhule was ecstatic, saying he “fell in love with Jeff as a player early on.”. “I’ve watched...
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible donor gift.
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was murdered. […]
News Channel Nebraska
NC school superintendent selected finalist at Ralston
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City school superintendent is among finalists for the job at Ralston Public Schools. Mark Fritch was selected as a finalist by the Ralston Board of Education Wednesday along with Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge and Cecilia Wilken. Buckingham is the current assistant superintendent for Ralston....
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
News Channel Nebraska
Robert Scroggins, 92, formerly Nebr. City
Robert E. Scroggins, age 92 of Council Bluffs, IA (formerly Nebraska City) passed away at Midlands Care Center in Council Bluffs on Dec. 17, 2022. He was born on Sept. 8, 1930 in Oregon, MO; the son of Edward and Etta (Walker) Scroggins. He attended school in Nebraska City. He...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
Four finalists announced in Ralston superintendent search
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Ricketts appoints new senator for LD21. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
Sioux City Journal
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
