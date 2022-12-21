Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
$1 BILLION Expansion Coming to a Hotel Near Disney World
Although some guests want to stay at a Disney hotel when visiting Disney World, many opt to stay elsewhere to save a little money or to be closer to other fun things to do in Orlando. There are, of course, many options for guests wishing to stay off-property, including hotels...
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
WESH
Flight delays, cancellations at Orlando airport interferes with travelers' holiday plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Right now, at Orlando International Airport, there are upwards of 275 delays and more than 110 cancellations. That's about double the number for this same time Thursday. Talk about bad timing. This is the fourth busiest day of the holiday travel season. By mid-afternoon, the massive...
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
WESH
Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity
ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
New Sonic to Open in Winter Garden
Most Sonic locations are designed for customers to drive up to and order, then eat in their cars or head home. Some Sonic locations feature recreational facilities such as volleyball courts or playgrounds for children.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Locally Owned Mediterranean Restaurant to Open in Melbourne
“I like the area and there’s not many Mediterranean options here.”
Orlando horror-drag heroine Victoria Elizabeth Black wins 'Dragula: Titans' reality competition
Orlando, a 'Titan' walks among us. Local drag performer Victoria Elizabeth Black has emerged triumphant on the Shudder network's reality competition The Boulet Brothers' Dragula :Titans. Dragula :Titans is an all-star spin-off of Dragula, a reality contest hosted by Los Angeles' Boulet Brothers, which showcases the best performers in horror-drag and pits them against one another to ghoulish effect. Dragula: Titans grouped together 10 formidable contestants from previous seasons of the show — Black herself had previously appeared on Season 2 and Dragula Resurrection — and put them through 9 episodes' worth of new challenges and competitions. Black was declared the winning Titan on Tuesday's final episode, beating out HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Caine. If you want to see what Dragula fans are buzzing about firsthand, Victoria Black and her Black Haus drag family perform weekly for their Creature Feature showcase at the Renaissance Theatre on Tuesday nights.
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Volusia area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, H&M and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WESH
Central Florida officials discuss plans to make housing more affordable by 2030
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's home to the "happiest place on earth" and a different kind of "magic" at Hogwarts. But to handle the 75 million people a year who visit Central Florida's theme parks takes more than hocus pocus. Disney and Universal alone employ more than 100,000 people. Not...
mynews13.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Florida home, listed for $5.95M, has a casino
Who needs Las Vegas when you can have Kissimmee, Florida?. There, some 30 miles from Orlando, a home listed for $5.95 million comes with a roomy “casino room,” replete with a number of digital slot machines and a bar, Mansion Global reported. What’s more, the property — standing...
WFTV
See: These pets are still looking for homes for the holidays in Central Florida
Simba These pets are looking for homes for the holidays at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
Orlando International Airport sees holiday travel spike as flights impacted by winter storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some travel issues are getting worse at Orlando International Airport. More flights are being delayed and canceled because of a big winter storm. Airport leaders said travelers should check their flight status before heading to OIA. As of Thursday morning, 10 flights were delayed and 22...
