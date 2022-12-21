Due to inclement weather reports and out of an abundance of caution, the Clark County Joint Lobby on the second floor of the county’s Public Service Center will close today at 2:30 pm. Treasurer services will still be available at 564.397.2252 and www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer and Auditor Recording services will be available at 564.397.2208 and www.clark.wa.gov/auditor/recording-overview until 4:30 pm.

3 DAYS AGO