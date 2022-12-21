Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 New Bars in Columbus
2022 was a big year for bars. Not only are your favorite haunts reopened, but a lot of solid newcomers have joined the lineup. We asked our readers to pick their favorite new bars that opened this year, and the result is a solid top 10 list filled with a variety of new spots to check out all over the city.
614now.com
Ohio-based restaurant known for “nontraditional” Southwestern tacos opens new Columbus-area location
Yabo’s Tacos has planted its flag in Lewis Center’s Evans Farm development. The eatery, which features Southwestern fare with a “saucy spin,” officially opened the doors of its fourth location last month. The new eatery is located at 5915 Evans Farm Dr. in Lewis Center. The...
614now.com
Columbus bar hosting a party inspired by ‘Now That’s What I Call Music’ compilations
If you were alive at any time during the CD era, you most likely are familiar with the ionic “Now That’s What I Call Music Compilations,” which collected a handful of that period’s top 40 pop hits onto a single disc. The compilations were part of...
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 20 Pizzas in Columbus
Perhaps the most controversial list in our “best of” series each year — the Best Pizza countdown — is one that fuels a lot of heated debate. Pizza is a very personal thing, and everyone has a different style preference. The top 20 list that you’ll...
ABC News
Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion
An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Burgers in Columbus
Burgers. The classic food item that might be more American than baseball and apple pie combined. They can be found on the menu at just about any casual restaurant, but many places throughout Columbus specialize in these sandwiches, and our readers know where to go to find them. For the...
614now.com
Here are the Columbus restaurants closed due to today’s weather
Due to some seriously inclement winter weather, more than a few Columbus establishments are either opening late today, or not at all. And it’s hard to blame them. We’ve compiled a list of every restaurant closure we know of, since there are more than a few. We’ll continue to update throughout the day if more more eateries make the.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the food at this local joint. Customers love the dim sum at Helen's. Check out the xiao long bao (dumplings stuffed with pork, crab meat, and piping hot soup), har gow (shrimp dumplings), steamed BBQ pork buns, and sticky rice in lotus leaf (the filling includes pork, chicken, sausage, and mushroom). If you're in the mood for something spicy, try the hot pepper chicken (the chicken is prepared with Sichuan chili oil and fried red chili peppers) and boiled fish in chili soup. If you're in need of a vegetarian option, customers strongly recommend the spicy stir-fried cauliflower and ma po tofu.
Dairy Queen franchise slated to open its doors in Pataskala, but with a date change
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location in central Ohio is scheduled to open its doors Thursday, after threats of a potential winter storm pushed its first day in business one day sooner. The soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain location will be at 1500 E. Broad St. in […]
614now.com
Out of the Bleu: How a lot of luck gave way to one of the city’s favorite French bakeries
The space next to Vieux Lyon French Bakery became available when Mohammed Halaoui and his wife, Manira Camara, needed it the most. The bakery the couple and co owners opened at 1774 Brice Rd. in Reynoldsburg in 2019 was wildly popular, so much so that there were often lines of people outside the storefront. Halaoui and Camara dreamed of what it would be like to have the spot next door.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Local Bands/Musicians in Columbus
In the wide world of musical genres, everyone has a favorite style (or two, or three) which makes it difficult to narrow down something as broad as musicians and bands into a singular category. Still, we love to have our readers help recognize local music that they want to spotlight and for the fourth time in the past 10 years our readers have picked Mojoflo as the number one band in Columbus.
columbusunderground.com
19 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2022
Whether your day in the kitchen doesn’t go as planned, your present is to not spend the day in the kitchen, or you don’t celebrate the holiday, there’s food to be found on Christmas Day. From 24/7-365 standbys to fine-dining feasts, here’s what’s open around Central Ohio on Christmas Day 2022. (And if we missed any, add them in the comments below!)
chainstoreage.com
Easton Town Center opens 10 first-in-Ohio tenants
Ohio’s biggest retail center—which recently unveiled a new luxury lineup—has presented holiday shoppers with 10 stores and restaurants never before seen in the state. Easton Town Center in Columbus landed the nation’s second Amazon Style location, where shoppers can scan QR codes on favored items to receive a list of fashions that meet their preferences. They can continue to shop while trying on clothes in fitting rooms, using an interactive app to rate items and have more delivered to them through a two-way closet.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
614now.com
Hometown burger giant leaving Short North location after more than 50 years
The Columbus-based burger restaurant White Castle has operated its High Street eatery in the Short North for more than 50 years, but now it’s ready on move on from the space. According to White Castle president of marketing and public relations Jamie Richardson, the restaurant located at 965 N....
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
614now.com
This popular Columbus destination will close this weekend due to the weather
The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Wildlights program is an annual holiday destination. But this year on the weekend before Christmas, it’s being forced to close up for several days. According to a statement from the Columbus Zoo, the Powell-based attraction is temporarily closing from Dec. 23-26. BROUGHT TO YOU...
Comments / 1