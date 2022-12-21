ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Rachel Lindsay Says She Wouldn’t Appear on Chris Harrison’s ‘Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,’ Reveals Last Time They Spoke

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sA120_0jqMTUNH00

One person who likely won’t be tuning into “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever … With Chris Harrison” is Rachel Lindsay .

How Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay’s Interview Led to a ‘Bachelor’ Exit: Timeline

Read article

The former Bachelorette’s podcast cohost, Van Lathan , played Lindsay, 37, the trailer for Chris Harrison ’s new iHeartRadio show during the Tuesday, December 20, episode of “Higher Learning.”

“I think he’s just playing off one of his most famous catchphrases. There won’t be Bachelor talk, I would assume,” Lindsay said of the title after listening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nnn6_0jqMTUNH00
Rachel Lindsay, Chris Harrison. Shutterstock (2)

When Lathan, 42, inquired about whether the Extra correspondent was asked to be a guest, she responded, “I was not asked and I would not be on it.”

Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals of All Time

Read article

In the aforementioned teaser, which dropped on Monday, December 19, Harrison, 51, noted that he thinks about his departure from The Bachelor franchise “every day.” (The host’s exit came after he told Lindsay and Bachelor Nation to have “grace” for Bachelor season 25 contestant — and eventual winner — Rachael Kirkconnell after pictures of her at a college party in an antebellum-style dress resurfaced .)

“I’m a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this and I have a lot of thoughts. … It’s really heavy,” Harrison said in the trailer. “We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing to be honest, I don’t know. … But I think it will be cathartic. I’m looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me.”

Lindsay, meanwhile, expanded on why she didn’t want to be a guest if asked.

“It’s been almost two years since that happened and the last time you had any communication with me was after I said, ‘We should just accept his apology after he was on Good Morning America and move on,’” Lindsay explained, noting that Harrison texted her after the March 2021 appearance when the initial reaction to his apology was that he wasn’t sincere. “People turned on Chris again or went harder on him. And he wrote me and said, you know, ‘I appreciate what you had to say. We should go have dinner.’ So that was over a month after the initial thing and so you never reached out to me in between when I was going through all that [the hate I was getting] on social media. But you, you know, you’re in the media telling everybody I’m your friend.”

Rachael Kirkconnell's Rare Bachelor Quotes

Read article

Lindsay noted that the twosome hadn’t spoken since that exchange, claiming that Harrison only reached out at the time because she said something “that is in [his] favor.”

The Miss Me With That author concluded that it wouldn’t be “genuine” for Harrison to contact her now because it would be for “clicks.”

“You’ve unfollowed me on social media at this point … moved on, [started a] new chapter. When you move on from that new chapter, I was not a part of it,” she continued. “I would imagine he signed some sort of NDA, so I think this will just be him for the first time saying how he felt with it, all the aftermath, losing that job [and] how it affected him. … I think he’ll refer to it as ‘the interview’ [and] ‘when that happened.’ I don’t think he wants to touch that [or say my name] because then it’s going to elicit a response from me and then, you know, it goes back and forth.”

While she doesn’t want to be on his show, Lathan declared that Harrison has an open invitation to come on “Higher Learning,” which drops episodes every Tuesday and Friday. “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever … With Chris Harrison” debuts on January 9, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson Reveals He Has a New Girlfriend: ‘I Slid in the DMs’

Off the market! Mike Johnson is happily dating a mystery woman after connecting through a mutual friend. “Absolutely [I’m dating],” the Bachelorette alum, 34, revealed during an appearance on the Wednesday, December 21, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast after host Joe Amabile asked if Johnson had a girlfriend. While Johnson refused to share his love’s identity, […]
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode

A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Channel After Candace Cameron Bure’s Comments About ‘Change in Leadership’: I Will ‘Never Abandon’ the Network

Not going anywhere. Lacey Chabert publicly showed her support for Hallmark Channel after Candace Cameron Bure addressed her decision to part ways with the network. “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked,” Chabert, 40, said in an interview with Vulture, which was published earlier this month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Recap: Here’s How the Beloved Franchise Ended — Grade the Finale!

The Best Man: The Final Chapters brought the laughs (and many tears) as its core group adjusted to the curveballs thrown their way. In the eighth and final episode of Peacock’s limited series, the beloved ensemble learned that the key to healing and moving forward was to finally let go of the past. For Lance, that meant accepting that while his life might not have turned out how he planned, he could still build a different and hopeful future with his family. The finale began with a flashback of the retired NFL star with Mia (Monica Calhoun again reprising her Best Man...
Us Weekly

Jhene Aiko’s Dad, 78, Welcomes 9th Child 1 Month After Singer Gave Birth to Son Noah

A growing family! Jhené Aiko’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child one month after the singer gave birth to her son. “He is here,” the pediatrician, 78, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a slideshow of photos depicting his newborn, Aiko’s half-sibling, accompanied by Bible verses. “JahSeh- Miyagi, 12/16/22.” In another […]
Us Weekly

Emma Roberts and Ex Garrett Hedlund Share Rare Photos of ‘Angel Boy’ Rhodes on 2nd Birthday

Shutterstock (2) His biggest fans! Emma Roberts and ex Garrett Hedlund gushed over their son, Rhodes, as she celebrated his second birthday. “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!” the Scream Queens alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27. “I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️.” Roberts cozied up to her toddler in the snap […]
MINNESOTA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

270K+
Followers
26K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy