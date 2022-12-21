ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Biden administration releases doses of flu medicine from national stockpile

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PD4be_0jqMTEUt00

(The Hill) — The Biden administration on Wednesday said it is making additional doses of the prescription flu medicine Tamiflu available from the Strategic National Stockpile so states can respond to the sharp, early rise in influenza cases this year.

Flu season has hit especially hard this year, though it may be peaking in some parts of the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu this year.

That sharp increase has led to increased demand for over-the-counter medicine as well as the antiviral Tamiflu in parts of the country, though the Food and Drug Administration has not officially listed the drug as being in shortage. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in anyone over the age of 2 weeks old.

Flu season is typically between October and May, and peaks in December and January. But this year, it arrived at least six weeks early, with more severe illness. Hospitalizations have been high across all age groups, but the highest rates were among adults aged 65 and older and children aged 4 and younger.

Influenza has not been a serious problem in the last two years because of the precautions people took against COVID-19, like masking and physical distancing. But a large majority of the country has moved on from those protections, and as more people head inside in the colder months, the virus is taking its toll.

“Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season. State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak,” Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

HHS’s Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response will work with jurisdictions to evaluate any requests for Tamiflu through the Strategic National Stockpile.

Jurisdictions can dispense certain lots of Tamiflu that were procured for pandemic preparedness between 2006 to 2009. While they were originally meant for a pandemic, HHS said they are allowed to be used in the current flu season.

Jurisdictions that have exhausted their own stockpiled supplies of Tamiflu may request supplemental doses from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). This product is part of the federal stockpile of antiviral drugs held for pandemic preparedness, HHS said.

The move comes on the downslope of a sharp rise in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, infections that overcrowded children’s hospitals. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are also rising.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep you updated with the latest.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope. According to police, the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy