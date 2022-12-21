ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLHOj_0jqMSt4H00

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming News

Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Wyoming News

NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Reports: QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and is expected to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per multiple reports Monday. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. In White's absence, the Jets returned to Zach Wilson in the past two games, the starter most...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday. His status for Sunday's key AFC East game at New England is unclear. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that it was too early to name a starter, only to say that backup Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week as though he'll be QB1. ...
Wyoming News

Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

