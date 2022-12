HOUSTON – Roberts Berze led McNeese with 13 points but third-ranked Houston was too powerful for the Cowboys as the Cougars cruised to an 83-44 win on Wednesday night. Berze scored 11 of those 13 points in the final 5:16 of the game as McNeese (3-10) scored on its final five possessions. Three of his four field goals in that span came from behind the three-point arc. Christian Shumate added 10 points with four rebounds and three assists.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO