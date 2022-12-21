The latest set of briefing slides for the upcoming winter event provided by the National Weather Service are below. They reflect slightly increased snow totals and lower wind chill values for Friday morning. The winter weather advisory remains in place, but with the colder wind chills, the have updated the Wind Chill Watch to a Wind Chill Warning. Timing of the colder air into the region remains unchanged from our previous forecast.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO