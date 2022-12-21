Read full article on original website
adairvoice.com
Adair upgraded to winter storm warning
Adair County has been upgraded to a winter storm warning, effective from 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 22) through midnight. A wind chill warning remains in effect from 9 p.m. until noon Friday. Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
adairvoice.com
Weather service increases snow prediction, releases wind chill warning
The latest set of briefing slides for the upcoming winter event provided by the National Weather Service are below. They reflect slightly increased snow totals and lower wind chill values for Friday morning. The winter weather advisory remains in place, but with the colder wind chills, the have updated the Wind Chill Watch to a Wind Chill Warning. Timing of the colder air into the region remains unchanged from our previous forecast.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wymt.com
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
adairvoice.com
Adair County Recycling Center
The Adair County Recycling Center will be reopening next Tuesday, December 27, 2022 to accept recyclables. The Adair County Fiscal Court is excited to provide this service to the community as it has been greatly missed by many and there is a noticeable difference in our waste since it has been closed.
wcluradio.com
Portion of N. Race Street in Glasgow closed
GLASGOW – North Race Street near downtown is closed from the Happy Valley Intersection to Cherry Street. Officials are on the scene of a gas line fire. A passerby tells WCLU News that units attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. It is unclear when the roadway will...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
lakercountry.com
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
wymt.com
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge. According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when...
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
lakercountry.com
Nine indicted by grand jury
A Russell County grand jury indicted nine individuals yesterday. Jimmy Weston, age 40, of Russell Springs, on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, driving under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to surrender a revoked license, criminal mischief second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to notify address change.
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man faces federal indictment for defrauding local arts council
A Russell Springs man was federally indicted on two counts of wire fraud related to allegations that he defrauded a local non-profit. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Charles Davis was working as the treasurer for the Russell County Arts Council when he allegedly deposited more than $116,000 of arts council funds into his personal bank account and used those funds to pay personal credit cards.
