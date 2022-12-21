Read full article on original website
WIBW
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
ksal.com
DUI Arrest on Cherokee Ave.
A one car crash leads to a DUI arrest early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Robyn Griffith of Salina was taken into custody following an accident in the 1000 block of Cherokee Avenue. Police say about 2:30am Griffith was driving southbound in a...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANNON LEE DECKER, 46, Grandview Plaza, Failure to appear x2; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. RUSSELL ROYAL SPRINGER, 61, Manhattan, Battery on...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cervantes, Brandon Carmen; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Kansas man sentenced over illegal autopsy services
A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail.
Emporia gazette.com
Man pleads not guilty to fondling teen
A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager. Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man sentenced to probation for battery conviction involving infant
A Manhattan man was sentenced Tuesday for an aggravated battery conviction involving an infant child under his care. 20-year-old Gerald Hartman III was given a 36-month probation sentence at a Tuesday hearing in front of Judge Grant Bannister, with an underlying prison sentence of 32 months, if he violates terms of his probation. The sentencing follows a February conviction by a Riley County jury, which found Hartman guilty on a charge of aggravated battery against a then 5-month old child in July 2021. The jury was unable to render a verdict on a second count, charging him with child abuse.
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
WIBW
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.
