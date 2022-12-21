Read full article on original website
PVAS reminds pets owners to keep pets warm
Palm Valley Animal Society wants to remind pet owners to keep their pets warm during freezing temperatures. Director of PVAS, Faith Wright says at the shelter, they are loading up on dog sweaters, tarps, and propane heaters, all in an effort to keep their dogs who are in outdoor kennels warm.
Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car
Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
How To Report Dogs Left in the Cold in Texas
We have all seen those heart-rendering commercials on television, asking for donations to save animals at risk. The images are graphic and horrendous. Animal cruelty can occur anywhere. Arctic cold is here. Boxer puppy dog wearing blue scarf and gilet clothing with fur sitting on snow. Winter in downtown city...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Heaters and generators can be dangerous if not used properly
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Many people have space heaters and generators, but these appliances can be deadly if not used correctly. “Carbon monoxide detectors are only there to detect carbon monoxide and carbon monoxide. Obviously, it’s the most dangerous gas out there, you know, or it’s the deadliest gas out there. You know it’s the incomplete […]
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Lucky 7: Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky seven Rio Grande Valley residents won at least $1 million in 2022, enough to claim their Texas lottery game winnings under the same name. Anonymous. Lottery games made headlines several times throughout 2022, as jackpots grew large and hopes soared. Buying a ticket despite slim odds of winning, seven […]
5 things to take out of your car in freezing weather
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
Now is the time to prepare for dangerous cold conditions in the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Very cold air is plunging southward towards the Rio Grande Valley. Now is the time to prepare for the sub-freezing weather and dangerous wind chill or “feels like” temperatures expected Friday through Sunday. Always remember the 4 P’s: People. pets, plants and pipes. The official start of winter is Wednesday, Dec. […]
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
