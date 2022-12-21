Where you choose to base your SOC physically is a crucial yet underappreciated decision. The current financial environment has everyone money conscious, but many companies are still leaving themselves vulnerable to big pay-outs to cyber fraudsters. Cyber criminals earn three times the average salary of a FTSE 100 chief executive, according to a recent report. Even rookies are raking it in, taking home approximately £15,000 a month. The report found that if it was a country, the global fraud industry would be the third-biggest economy in the world, behind only the US and China.

