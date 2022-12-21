ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023

The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data

Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
techaiapp.com

Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets – Regulation Bitcoin News

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
techaiapp.com

Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware

Multiple cybersecurity firms have confirmed the existence of Godfather, an Android banking malware that has been found targeting victim’s bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Experts at Group-IB, ThreatFabric, and Cyble have all recently reported on Godfather, its targets, and methodologies, which sees the malware attempt to steal login data by overlaying legitimate banking and cryptocurrency apps (exchanges, wallets, and similar).

Comments / 0

Community Policy