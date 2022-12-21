Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned – Economics Bitcoin News
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Bank of England’s Cunliffe Pushes for Crypto Regulation — Sees ‘Real’ Benefits for UK – Regulation Bitcoin News
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe has revealed that the British central bank is planning to step up its efforts to regulate cryptocurrency trading with new laws. “We should think about regulation before it becomes integrated with the financial system and before we could have a potential systemic problem,” he stressed.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
Binance Faces Weeks of Challenges After Collapse of Rival Crypto Exchange FTX : All Details
Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world’s biggest exchange for crypto assets. After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.
Crypto Self-Custody Is Antidote to FTX Fraud — ‘Keep Your Coins Act’ Will Protect Self-Hosted Wallets – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson has touted the self-custody of cryptocurrencies as the antidote to crypto exchange FTX’s fraud. He is pushing for his bill called “Keep Your Coins Act,” which aims to “protect self-custody from misguided attempts to restrict it.”. U.S. Lawmaker Pushes for Self-Custody. Congressman...
Biggest Movers: ADA, XRP Rebound From Recent Losses on Friday – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Cardano climbed for a second consecutive session on Dec. 23, as the token surged to its highest point since Monday. Overall, crypto prices were marginally higher as of writing, with the global market cap currently up 0.49%. Xrp, formerly known as ripple, also rose, with prices nearing a key resistance level.
Hundreds of banks and crypto exchanges targeted by Android Godfather malware
Multiple cybersecurity firms have confirmed the existence of Godfather, an Android banking malware that has been found targeting victim’s bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Experts at Group-IB, ThreatFabric, and Cyble have all recently reported on Godfather, its targets, and methodologies, which sees the malware attempt to steal login data by overlaying legitimate banking and cryptocurrency apps (exchanges, wallets, and similar).
