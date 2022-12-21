Read full article on original website
Following the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) order, the settlement money is set to be used to provide refunds to Fortnite players in the US. Here's what you need to know. A recent federal court order filed by the Department of Justice, on behalf of the FTC, has ordered Fornite developer Epic Games to pay roughly $520 million in relief over allegations that the company has violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and used "design tricks" or dark patterns that made millions of players make unwanted purchases.
Epic Games, creator of the wildly popular video game Fortnite, has agreed to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle federal charges related to privacy and hidden fees. Some of that money will go to consumers in the form of refunds. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) secured the...
Though battle royale game Fortnite is one of the best-known free-to-play titles on the market right now, the developers of the game have faced multiple lawsuits. In 2019 a lawsuit alleged the game was made to be intentionally addictive, causing harm to its young players, and the company's legal battle with Apple only recently came to a close.
Online game developer Epic Games has agreed to pay $520 million to settle allegations from two separate cases that it duped children into making unwanted purchases, and violated children’s privacy by collecting information, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday. The developer of games like Fortnite and Fall Guys said it would pay $275 million for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by taking personal data from kids under than 13 without parental consent. It will also pay $245 million after it was accused of using “dark patterns,” which are manipulative online practices used to fool players into racking up unintended charges, according to The New York Times. “No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here,” the company said in a statement. “We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”Read it at The New York Times
