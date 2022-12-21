ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
Man injured in Essex shooting Friday morning, police say

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in Essex on Friday morning, according to Baltimore County Police Department. The department says officers were sent to the intersection of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court around 10 am for a report of a shooting. When officers...
ESSEX, MD
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
MARYLAND STATE
48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
28-year-old man killed in East Baltimore shooting, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man died in a shooting on Friday in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Eager Street. Once officers arrived to the scene, police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cold Christmas in Baltimore before a much needed warm-up

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 25 — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through Christmas. Plan on plenty of sunshine on Christmas. Highs end up in the low 30s with wind chill temperatures only in the teens. Monday is also cold with highs near freezing. After Monday, a warming...
BALTIMORE, MD
Some BWI travelers dealing with delays, but not due to local weather conditions

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Heading into the holiday weekend, some travelers are dealing with delays and cancellations at BWI Airport. “There will be some cancellations -- not because of the weather locally,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Airport. “Weather in the Midwest and other parts of the country, as the weather system continues to move east, we’ll see some cancellations.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
BALTIMORE, MD
NICU patients dressing to impress in their Christmas best

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center patients are dressing to impress this holiday season. The tiniest patients in the NICU are in their Christmas best, the hospital shared. The hospital and patients are wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday. Dressing up heading into...
BALTIMORE, MD
Medieval Times donates $100,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, announced a $100,000 donation from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity, Thursday. Recognizing that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for many individuals and families, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated $10,000 to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
BETHLEHEM, MD

