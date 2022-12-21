Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in Essex shooting Friday morning, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in Essex on Friday morning, according to Baltimore County Police Department. The department says officers were sent to the intersection of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court around 10 am for a report of a shooting. When officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
foxbaltimore.com
48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
foxbaltimore.com
28-year-old man killed in East Baltimore shooting, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man died in a shooting on Friday in East Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Eager Street. Once officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's County police investigating a fatal crash in Accokeek, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning in Accokeek, the department said. At approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road for the report of...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces opening of warming centers across Baltimore city due to extreme cold
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott announces that warming centers in Baltimore city will be open to help protect citizens who are experiencing power outages during the extreme cold. The city has released information on the five active centers to help keep residents warm, access charging stations, and to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city under code blue alert, temperatures drop to single digits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is currently under a code blue alert because of frigid temperatures dropping to single digits along with wind child falling below 0 degrees. This alert indicates an increased risk of injuries due to the cold or possibly death from exposure to extreme weather. Code...
foxbaltimore.com
Cold Christmas in Baltimore before a much needed warm-up
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 25 — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue through Christmas. Plan on plenty of sunshine on Christmas. Highs end up in the low 30s with wind chill temperatures only in the teens. Monday is also cold with highs near freezing. After Monday, a warming...
foxbaltimore.com
Some BWI travelers dealing with delays, but not due to local weather conditions
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Heading into the holiday weekend, some travelers are dealing with delays and cancellations at BWI Airport. “There will be some cancellations -- not because of the weather locally,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Airport. “Weather in the Midwest and other parts of the country, as the weather system continues to move east, we’ll see some cancellations.”
foxbaltimore.com
Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
foxbaltimore.com
How cold is 'too cold' for salt rock to no longer work?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whenever temperatures drop, salt rock is there to help melt ice away - but how low can the temperature go before salt rock is no longer effective?. According to Cargill, salt will still technically melt ice down at -6F, but the "practical working temperature" of salt is considered to be above 15F, or even 20F.
foxbaltimore.com
NICU patients dressing to impress in their Christmas best
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center patients are dressing to impress this holiday season. The tiniest patients in the NICU are in their Christmas best, the hospital shared. The hospital and patients are wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday. Dressing up heading into...
foxbaltimore.com
Medieval Times donates $100,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, announced a $100,000 donation from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity, Thursday. Recognizing that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for many individuals and families, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated $10,000 to...
foxbaltimore.com
Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
foxbaltimore.com
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
Comments / 0