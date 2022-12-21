ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, MD

fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
Shore News Network

Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are warning residents to be on high alert in Greenbelt City after a man knocking on residential doors is suspected in at least two slashing incidents Thursday night. According to police, at around 9:17 pm, officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for a cutting. “Two people sustained minor injuries, and the suspect ran from the location prior to officers arrival. The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans,” the department said. Later, the department received reports of a man matching this description knocking on doors The post Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting.  When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.  Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.  Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Of Pedestrians Killed In Separate Prince George's County Crashes Six Hours Apart: Police

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pair of fatal pedestrian strikes that killed a man and woman overnight. The night began at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, where there was a reported pedestrian who had just been struck by a vehicle.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in Essex shooting Friday morning, police say

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in Essex on Friday morning, according to Baltimore County Police Department. The department says officers were sent to the intersection of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court around 10 am for a report of a shooting. When officers...
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Chillum area

CHILLUM, Md. - A woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning in the Chillum area of Prince George's County. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The...
CHILLUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

48-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting on Thursday night. At approximately 10:10PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 48-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Woman hit, killed by car in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking into the circumstances that led to death of a woman whom a car hit early Friday morning in Langley Park. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were at University Boulevard and 23rd Avenue around 5:50 a.m. after they received word that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man charged for shooting 19-year-old sitting in vehicle to death in Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a 19-year-old who was sitting in a vehicle in Waldorf on Oct. 23. Around 2:17 p.m. the Prince George's County Police Department received a report of a shooting. The caller, who was in the vehicle with the person who was shot, informed officers that the person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD

