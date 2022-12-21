ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 4

lee
2d ago

Just one more reason to stay clear of HOAs. Imagine being unable to protect your own property because of a group of Marxist leaning, over bearing schmucks!!

Reply
3
 

ormondbeachobserver.com

FDOT focuses post-storm restoration work on coquina rock placements

The Florida Department of Transportation continued post-storm restoration work Dec. 12-21 along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties. Operations will resume in Volusia County from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, and then again on Jan. 3 during daytime hours, according to an FDOT press release. From Dec. 12-21, efforts focused...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.

Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.
PALM COAST, FL
mynews13.com

Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding

ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
ASTOR, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Visitors enjoy Daytona Beach despite cold weather

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is always a huge destination this time of year. People up north want to get out of the cold but unfortunately, 2022 won't deliver warm temperatures over the holidays. Changing conditions didn't stop a few people from enjoying the beach while they can. Even...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

14-year-old charged with threatening mass shooting at Buddy Taylor

A 14-year-old former Buddy Taylor Middle School student was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for threatening a mass shooting over Instagram. The teenager, who no longer attends school in Flagler County, was messaging a current student on the app the night before, Dec. 20, when he threatened to shoot up BTMS on Dec. 21, according to the incident report. That student showed the messages to his mother, who reported it to the school's assistant principal and resource deputy at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 21.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash

Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

