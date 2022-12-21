A 14-year-old former Buddy Taylor Middle School student was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for threatening a mass shooting over Instagram. The teenager, who no longer attends school in Flagler County, was messaging a current student on the app the night before, Dec. 20, when he threatened to shoot up BTMS on Dec. 21, according to the incident report. That student showed the messages to his mother, who reported it to the school's assistant principal and resource deputy at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 21.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO