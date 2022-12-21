Read full article on original website
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE
Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%. Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per...
Camber Energy Climbs On Agreement To Acquire Certain Oil Companies
(RTTNews) - Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company agreed to acquire certain privately owned oil companies for around $69 million. The acquisition includes working interests in approximately one hundred sixty-nine, proved-producing oil wells producing approx. two thousand barrels...
ANALYSIS-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road
ANELO, Argentina, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, accelerating more than 120 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 6,925-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
SNY Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock
Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, hydrogen stocks have been gaining attention in recent years. This is due to the increasing demand for alternative energy sources. As a result, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on the potential of hydrogen-based technologies and projects. For the uninitiated, hydrogen...
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in post-holiday trading on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,100 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by weakness in technology and financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX...
FXI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.26, changing hands as high as $29.30 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Gerdau (GGB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gartner, CBIZ and Huron Consulting Group
Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2031732/3-stocks-from-the-flourishing-consulting-services-industry. Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to...
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after China relaxes COVID curbs
Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a slump in Tesla shares were set to pressure Nasdaq. Beijing's move comes after three years of zero-tolerance measures have battered...
Insiders Buy the Holdings of KRE ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), which makes up 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking...
KeyCorp's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of KeyCorp's Fixed -to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: KEY.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5313), with shares changing hands as low as $23.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KEY.PRI was trading at a 4.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Innovative Industrial Properties and InvenTrust Properties
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (Symbol: SHO), Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/17/23, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 1/13/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2052 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of SHO's recent stock price of $9.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when SHO shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for IIPR to open 1.77% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
