Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
thv11.com
Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge files lawsuit against home improvement company
The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet they failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work. The office received 22 consumer complaints against Rast totaling losses of more than $88,000. “Rast is an unlicensed contractor scamming...
KYTV
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
Kait 8
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Helena-West Helena man intentionally set deadly house fire after argument, police say
A Helena-West Helena man is accused of intentionally setting a disabled man's house on fire after an argument.
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
KTBS
Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola
The state Office of Juvenile Justice expanded its contract with the law firm Butler Snow to represent the agency in a litigation related to the opening of a juvenile facility at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.(Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to pay private attorneys...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
magnoliareporter.com
State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt
With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KTBS
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
