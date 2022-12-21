ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thv11.com

Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
GRAVETTE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge files lawsuit against home improvement company

The lawsuit alleges Rast and Wells required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet they failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work. The office received 22 consumer complaints against Rast totaling losses of more than $88,000. “Rast is an unlicensed contractor scamming...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power

Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

State offers details about South Arkansas' recent bear hunt

With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in South Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from December 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well. Preliminary results from the...
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
LOUISIANA STATE
kawx.org

US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell

Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
ARKANSAS STATE

