Related
fox4kc.com

Recipes: Rainbow Salsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Featured on FOX4 Morning News, this recipe for rainbow salsa serves not only as an excellent appetizer, but can also add flavor to fish or chicken dishes, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. Prep time: 10 minutes. Yield: 4 cups. Ingredients:. 1.5 cups fresh pineapple, diced.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow

The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
GLADSTONE, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

The First Lighted Tree in Kansas City

In honor of the Christmas holiday, I have chosen to write this piece in prose form. It is based on a true story with some poetic license. After I originally wrote this years ago, Susan Ditsch Ahern, a descendant of Oswald Karl Lux, told me that she would read this to her family every Christmas Eve. It truly captures the spirit of Christmas and the development of some of the customs we still use today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels

Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City.  “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just didn’t expect it to happen The post At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park

Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City

(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area. WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick. WDAF also spotted two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day

It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
LAWRENCE, KS

