fox4kc.com
Recipes: Rainbow Salsa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Featured on FOX4 Morning News, this recipe for rainbow salsa serves not only as an excellent appetizer, but can also add flavor to fish or chicken dishes, tacos, burrito bowls and salads. Prep time: 10 minutes. Yield: 4 cups. Ingredients:. 1.5 cups fresh pineapple, diced.
kansascitymag.com
The Northland’s Laughing Place bakery closes tomorrow
The Laughing Place Bakery will close its doors after serving Christmas customers on December 24. The Laughing Place just off of North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone caters to the gluten-free community and serves breakfast pastries, cookies, bread, sweat treats and breakfast options. The cafe and bakery originally opened in late October 2015 and will close its doors on December 24. The owner and main baker, Alicia Hommon, opened The Laughing Place Bakery as a way to express her love for baking and the cherished memories she’s made with her family.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her...
martincitytelegraph.com
The First Lighted Tree in Kansas City
In honor of the Christmas holiday, I have chosen to write this piece in prose form. It is based on a true story with some poetic license. After I originally wrote this years ago, Susan Ditsch Ahern, a descendant of Oswald Karl Lux, told me that she would read this to her family every Christmas Eve. It truly captures the spirit of Christmas and the development of some of the customs we still use today.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
Hy-Vee greeter leaves warm impression on customers amid end-of-year madness
A special employee at Hy-Vee on 63rd Street in Shawnee is bringing a bit of cheer to the end of the year.
At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels
Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City. “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just didn’t expect it to happen The post At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook; now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels appeared first on Startland News.
kansascitymag.com
A new London-inspired bakery will host tea parties in Overland Park
Kate Smith Soiree, a boutique bakery specializing in macarons and custom cakes, is opening a second location in the former Clocktower Bakery at 7911 Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park. The original location in Lenexa Public Market operates out of Butterfield’s Bakery and will continue to sling French pastries...
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri
You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?. Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season. Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:. Montelle,...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
inkansascity.com
Your Guide to Getting All the Deals During KC Restaurant Week from January 13-22
When KC Restaurant Week launched 14 years ago, it was a way to bring restaurants out of that January lull many experience after the holidays. Nearly 15 years later, the “week” is a ten-day event many Kansas Citians look forward to every year. “It’s grown tremendously,” says Jenny...
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
KMBC.com
Secret Santa back handing out thousands of dollars in Kansas City this season
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Kansas City’s Secret Santa is at it again, handing out thousands of dollars to unsuspecting people across the city. It’s a story you’ll only see on KMBC 9. This wealthy, anonymous businessman is motivated by the hope that his random acts of kindness are contagious and will spread across our area. This year he was aided by his elves, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, deputies and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers.
newsnationnow.com
‘Once-in-a-generation’ storm makes travel dicey in Kansas City
(NewsNation) — Bone-chilling temperatures have created an icy mess on the roads in the Kansas City area. WDAF’s Jonathan Ketz told NewsNation that the wind chill factor makes for dangerous travel conditions. Transportation officials have warned that overpasses, bridges and hills are particularly slick. WDAF also spotted two...
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
