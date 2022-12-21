Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still has love for the Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game
The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell gave props to the Raptors... The post Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Mavericks unveil statue of Dirk Nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. They’ll also unveil their new statue of one of the team’s greatest players, Dirk Nowitzki.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
