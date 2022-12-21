ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives . However, one stands out among the rest.

Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.

So which North Carolina restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?

Copper Penny

The Copper Penny, in Wilmington, is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While one of Fieri's favorite dishes was the 109 Chestnut Chicken Sandwich, also popular among locals, he couldn't get enough of the Beer-Battered Onion Rings and the Hot Roasted Pork Sandwich, which he told the chef would keep him coming back every week if he lived there.

The Copper Penny is located at 109 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Simple, affordable and delicious. That's the kind of experience you're in for at the Copper Penny in the beachside town of Wilmington, North Carolina. The menu offers no-frills, upscale pub food, with a selection of burgers and sandwiches, not to mention some award-winning chicken wings. The local favorite is their take on a chicken Philly cheesesteak called the 109 Chestnut Chicken Sandwich. Guy Fieri said it was 'delicious' and 'done right.'"

Check out Mashed 's full list to see the Fieri's picks for the best restaurants around.

Comments / 17

default-avatar
cort.barnes
2d ago

Shirley’s? One of the worst restaurants I’ve ever been to. Everything is fried to death and the employees are VERY RACIST. Now I have to wonder about Guy’s standards???

3
Tommy Cherry
1d ago

If you're ever in Durham and have a taste for seafood check out the Saltbox Seafood restaurant 😋......... you will NOT be disappointed, and I'll bet the bank on that ! 💰The chef is nationally known.

3
Dogman
2d ago

I can tell you the best food in North Carolina when I live there, was the food that I cooked. I don't eat out of restaurants, guess why? I used to work in a restaurant a big restaurant in Chicago the restaurant burnt down over 20 years ago, but I know what goes on with the food and restaurants , that has the smorgasbord of all the foods you can get your own all you can eat. yes all you can eat you could be eating salmonella, and other stomach virus. and McDonald's and Burger King restaurants like that the nastiest food you can ever eat. I know I used to work in one of those type restaurants. so people cook your food at home. your home is the best restaurant, learn how to cook.

