Hochul confirms NY's 1st legal weed sales to start Dec. 29 at Manhattan dispensary

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Wednesday that the first sales of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis will begin next Thursday at a Housing Works dispensary in Manhattan.

Housing Works, the nation's largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization, operates a network of charitable retail storefronts and provides a variety of direct and supportive services to people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, the formerly incarcerated and justice-involved individuals.

The storefront will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 750 Broadway in Greenwich Village. All proceeds from dispensary sales will be directed to the parent organization, Housing Works, Inc.

"We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal," Hochul said. "The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."

The governor described Thursday's opening as a "historic event" that will "mark a critical milestone" in the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which was designed to set New York on a path to fulfilling the goals of New York's Cannabis Law by developing an adult-use cannabis industry that offsets the harms caused by cannabis prohibition's "disproportionate impact."

To date, the New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 36 Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, with 28 going to eligible enterprises and eight going to non-profits.

Earlier this month, the Office of Cannabis Management also issued guidelines for legal cannabis delivery to jumpstart sales.

