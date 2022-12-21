ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Spencer Stluka, Finnley Conklin lead Oregon to double-dual win

The Oregon boys swimming team picked up a pair of wins during a Badger Conference double-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at DeForest High School. Oregon defeated Mount Horeb 111-51 and DeForest 107-63. The Panthers collected nine event wins – including sweeping the three relays. “The team swam really well...
OREGON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
oregonobserver.com

Public Arts Committee partners with Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour

The Village Board voted to allow a three-year partnership between Oregon’s Public Arts Committee and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire at their Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The partnership gives the Village of Oregon the opportunity to participate in the “Sculpture Walk Pilot Program,” a renewable commitment that provides Public Arts Committee members with training and advice for the installation of public art in various community spaces.
OREGON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn’t ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Evers told The Associated...
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

John Peter Anthony

John Peter Anthony, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of David Charles and Jeanette Anthony. John graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1971 and completed the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. He married Kathleen (Wallin) Anthony on Oct. 28, 1978, in Oregon. John was a lifelong dairy farmer and worked as a truck driver for Sanimax, retiring in 2021.
BROOKLYN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI

NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Local churches offer tours to celebrate Christmas

A number of local churches are giving tours of their worship spaces in honor of the Christmas season. The Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and the People’s United Methodist Church are two within Oregon that are offering visits from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Other churches in...
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm

The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
DANE COUNTY, WI

