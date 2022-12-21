Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
oregonobserver.com
Boys swimming: Spencer Stluka, Finnley Conklin lead Oregon to double-dual win
The Oregon boys swimming team picked up a pair of wins during a Badger Conference double-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at DeForest High School. Oregon defeated Mount Horeb 111-51 and DeForest 107-63. The Panthers collected nine event wins – including sweeping the three relays. “The team swam really well...
Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day
The Wisconsin Badgers got better on Wednesday, adding 14 prospects in the 2023 class and one transfer as part of college football's Early Signing Day.
wisportsheroics.com
REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice
The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
oregonobserver.com
Public Arts Committee partners with Eau Claire’s Sculpture Tour
The Village Board voted to allow a three-year partnership between Oregon’s Public Arts Committee and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire at their Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The partnership gives the Village of Oregon the opportunity to participate in the “Sculpture Walk Pilot Program,” a renewable commitment that provides Public Arts Committee members with training and advice for the installation of public art in various community spaces.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner. The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn’t ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Evers told The Associated...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
oregonobserver.com
John Peter Anthony
John Peter Anthony, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of David Charles and Jeanette Anthony. John graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1971 and completed the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. He married Kathleen (Wallin) Anthony on Oct. 28, 1978, in Oregon. John was a lifelong dairy farmer and worked as a truck driver for Sanimax, retiring in 2021.
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
captimes.com
Letter | Reverse gerrymandering could flip state
Dear Editor: Wisconsin towns are struggling, but adding new Wisconsinites to boost economic development could come from an unexpected source: reverse gerrymandering. If Wisconsin can't get fair maps, progressives and their organizations should build programs and incentives to get people from unaffordable coastal cities to move to legislative districts with tight margins to flip the state Assembly and Senate. The upshot (in addition to a state whose government reflects its citizenry) is an influx of tax-paying, working state citizens.
oregonobserver.com
Local churches offer tours to celebrate Christmas
A number of local churches are giving tours of their worship spaces in honor of the Christmas season. The Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and the People’s United Methodist Church are two within Oregon that are offering visits from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Other churches in...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Woman taken to hospital after running red light, crashing into another car on west side
Madison Police say one person was taken to the hospital after she ran a red light and crashed into another car on the city's west side Tuesday evening.
