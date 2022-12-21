ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Spencer Stluka, Finnley Conklin lead Oregon to double-dual win

The Oregon boys swimming team picked up a pair of wins during a Badger Conference double-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at DeForest High School. Oregon defeated Mount Horeb 111-51 and DeForest 107-63. The Panthers collected nine event wins – including sweeping the three relays. “The team swam really well...
OREGON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning. The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Local churches offer tours to celebrate Christmas

A number of local churches are giving tours of their worship spaces in honor of the Christmas season. The Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and the People’s United Methodist Church are two within Oregon that are offering visits from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Other churches in...
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy