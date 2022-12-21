Read full article on original website
oregonobserver.com
Boys swimming: Spencer Stluka, Finnley Conklin lead Oregon to double-dual win
The Oregon boys swimming team picked up a pair of wins during a Badger Conference double-dual on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at DeForest High School. Oregon defeated Mount Horeb 111-51 and DeForest 107-63. The Panthers collected nine event wins – including sweeping the three relays. “The team swam really well...
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning. The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do...
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
79-year-old killed in Jackson County crash on I-94
According to a release from the Wisconsin DOT, the driver failed to slow down and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle. The driver left the roadway as a result and struck a parked tractor-trailer unit on the shoulder.
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of Rock around 11:45 a.m. after the woman fell through the ice and...
City of La Crosse to issue snow emergency alert
A winter storm warning for much of News 8 Now's viewing area this week is expected to yield between 4 and 8 inches of snow. La Crosse will issue the emergency alert at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This means that alternate side parking rules will be enforced beginning at midnight.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
oregonobserver.com
Local churches offer tours to celebrate Christmas
A number of local churches are giving tours of their worship spaces in honor of the Christmas season. The Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and the People’s United Methodist Church are two within Oregon that are offering visits from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Other churches in...
Winter weather system hitting the Midwest, La Crosse experts advise changing holiday travel plans
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Santa is not the only one traveling far from home for Christmas. According to AAA, 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel for the holidays. But incoming weather might put a pause on your travel plans. “Right here in Wisconsin, 2.2 million are going to be, and of that, 2 million are going to be getting in the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner. The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
