Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game
The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell gave props to the Raptors... The post Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury
The Sacramento Kings have had a promising start to the season, but their positive momentum is being tested. Star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hand injury, according to a report. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation regarding his hand injury. X-Rays after Friday’s loss... The post Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Pelicans
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers picked up two big road wins just before Christmas. They will hope to continue that success after the holiday, as Indiana (17-16) hits the road once again to take on Western Conference contender New Orleans (20-12). The...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
5 players who continue to shine in NBA Fantasy leagues
As the holidays approach faster than Ja Morant driving to the rim, there are five fantasy basketball players who are the gifts that keep on giving. Brown has emerged as one of the premier players in the league, forming a lethal duo with Jayson Tatum that should have the Celtics in championship contention for years to come. Entering this season, he had produced back-to-back campaigns in which he averaged at least 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 3-pointers. What makes him even more valuable is that he’s an efficient player, shooting 47.5% from the field for his career. If there is a downside to Brown’s game, it’s that he has only shot 72.3% from the free-throw line.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 22, 2022
Listen to the most recent Pelicans Podcast discussing Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy lll and much more!. NBA All-Star voting has begun and you can help send Pelicans players to Salt Lake City in February. Watch the latest post-practice interviews from Willie Green and Jose Alvarado.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Best Pelicans 'bromance'
In a locker room where New Orleans players constantly describe each other as “family” or “brothers,” there are endless combinations of very close friends, but which pair of Pelicans represent the biggest and brightest “bromance” on the roster? After surveying a cross-section of the franchise’s veteran players, a duo of Northeast natives (one a point guard born in New York City, the other a forward born in Atlantic City, N.J.) stands above the rest.
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
C’s Hope to Build Off Wednesday’s 2nd-Half Surge
BOSTON – Two different versions of the Boston Celtics came to play Wednesday night at TD Garden: the team that came out sluggish in the first half against the Indiana Pacers and fell behind by 30 points, and the team that stormed back in the second half, hacking off 25 points from that deficit before falling 117-112.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Larry Nance Jr. game-time decision for shorthanded New Orleans
New Orleans already will be playing without two frontcourt starters Thursday vs. San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) and potentially won’t have its top frontcourt reserve, either, but Larry Nance Jr. is listed as questionable against the Spurs. The 29-year-old said after shootaround that a decision on his status will be determined this evening in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans recall Kira Lewis Jr. from Birmingham Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 79 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To End Their Road Trip Strong With A Trip To The Mile High City
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (17-15) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (19-11) Dec. 23, 2022 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the third time of the regular season on Dec. 23 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by a...
NBA
Q&A: Marcus Smart talks Celtics' strong start, helping his teammates
Sometimes, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart empowers his star teammates. Other times, Smart pushes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to improve their ball movement. For most of the 2022-23 NBA season, Smart has liked what he’s seen. Not only do the Celtics (23-10) enter their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) on Christmas Day (5 ET, ABC/ESPN) with the Eastern Conference’s best record, Tatum has averaged a career-high 30.9 points while Brown has posted career highs in points per game (26.2), shooting percentage (49%), rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.5).
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Hornets 12-23-22
The Lakers (13-18) face the Hornets (8-24) on Friday evening at Crypto.com Arena for their first meeting of the season. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The team released...
