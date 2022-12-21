ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNN

America needs immigrants to solve its labor shortage

Immigration has long been a political football in the United States. But If you're wondering why America's labor shortage persists nearly three years into the Covid pandemic, it's in part because America doesn't have enough immigrants.
Tree Hugger

Vanguard Quits Key Climate Initiative—Will it Quit Climate Action Too?

Over the years, Treehugger has covered thousands of bold corporate announcements about climate action. We’ve seen tech giants like Apple go all-in on 100% renewable energy. We’ve seen airlines announce carbon offsetting efforts and then, in the case of EasyJet at least, back off from those efforts in favor of actual emissions cuts. And we’ve seen fast food companies taking steps to reduce the amount of meat in their products.
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
marinelink.com

Payment Issues Leave Dozens of Bulk Carriers Stranded Off Iran

Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West's sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, but the impact...
kalkinemedia.com

Haitians accuse Dominicans of race-based arrests, expulsions

His Haitian passport was in order, with up-to-date visas, so when police in the Dominican Republic detained him for hours, Josue Azor feels certain it was because of the black color of his skin. The arrest of the young photographer came amid a wave of expulsions of Haitian migrants by...
BBC

Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle

China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US calls for political accord in Haiti as Canada sanctions two former ministers

Two former cabinet ministers in Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s government have been sanctioned by Canada after allegations of corruption and support of the country’s gangs. Mélanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, announced Tuesday that Canada is sanctioning former ministers Berto Dorcé and Liszt Quitel. The men...
maritime-executive.com

China and Vietnam Pick Up Island-Building Activity in S. China Sea

Land-claim activity is heating up in the Spratly Islands, the chain of reefs and atolls in the South China Sea that are claimed by six different nations. China and Vietnam have both reportedly resumed island-building operations, and the Philippine and U.S. governments claim that Chinese vessels are once again swarming at contested land features - this time at Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities for Immigrants, According to Data

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children.  Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
rigzone.com

New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude

A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
maritime-executive.com

China Next Door: The CCP's Growing Influence in Latin America

Americans hear about countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran on a frequent basis, and for good reason. All have been intertwined in global affairs, politics at home, or both for most of this century so far. But in stark contrast, the United States has treated Latin America with “benign neglect.”
marinelink.com

Shipping Slumps on Russia's Azovo-Don Inland Waterways

Commercial cargo shipments on Russia’s Azovo-Don inland waterways have slumped in 2022 to the lowest level on record amid Western sanctions and traffic suspensions on vessels in the Azov sea, Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said. The Azovo-Don waterways are used during the summer...

