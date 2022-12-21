Read full article on original website
Could Puerto Rico Become a U.S. State?
In November 2020, 53 percent of Puerto Ricans voted in favor of becoming a U.S. state in a non-binding referendum.
America needs immigrants to solve its labor shortage
Immigration has long been a political football in the United States. But If you're wondering why America's labor shortage persists nearly three years into the Covid pandemic, it's in part because America doesn't have enough immigrants.
‘Little coins’ from passing motorists keeping migrants from going hungry
With a child by her side and backpacks with clothes lying on a bench, Juana buries her pride and asks motorists headed for the United States for “solidarity.”
Migrants Surging to the Border ‘Pray to God’ for End of Title 42
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Thousands of migrants have arrived at the northern Mexican border in recent days in hopes of crossing into the U.S. legally, driven by word that the Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy prohibiting their entry into the U.S. The scene is playing out across the...
Tree Hugger
Vanguard Quits Key Climate Initiative—Will it Quit Climate Action Too?
Over the years, Treehugger has covered thousands of bold corporate announcements about climate action. We’ve seen tech giants like Apple go all-in on 100% renewable energy. We’ve seen airlines announce carbon offsetting efforts and then, in the case of EasyJet at least, back off from those efforts in favor of actual emissions cuts. And we’ve seen fast food companies taking steps to reduce the amount of meat in their products.
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens
MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
marinelink.com
Payment Issues Leave Dozens of Bulk Carriers Stranded Off Iran
Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West's sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, but the impact...
CNBC
Investments are set to flow back into China as tech giants avoid U.S. delisting, government pledges policy support, says investment manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
kalkinemedia.com
Haitians accuse Dominicans of race-based arrests, expulsions
His Haitian passport was in order, with up-to-date visas, so when police in the Dominican Republic detained him for hours, Josue Azor feels certain it was because of the black color of his skin. The arrest of the young photographer came amid a wave of expulsions of Haitian migrants by...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Migrant releases could be norm under Title 8, experts say
Before there was Title 42, border agents used Title 8 of the U.S. Code to send back hundreds of thousands of migrants who had come across the border without authorization.
americanmilitarynews.com
US calls for political accord in Haiti as Canada sanctions two former ministers
Two former cabinet ministers in Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s government have been sanctioned by Canada after allegations of corruption and support of the country’s gangs. Mélanie Joly, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs, announced Tuesday that Canada is sanctioning former ministers Berto Dorcé and Liszt Quitel. The men...
maritime-executive.com
China and Vietnam Pick Up Island-Building Activity in S. China Sea
Land-claim activity is heating up in the Spratly Islands, the chain of reefs and atolls in the South China Sea that are claimed by six different nations. China and Vietnam have both reportedly resumed island-building operations, and the Philippine and U.S. governments claim that Chinese vessels are once again swarming at contested land features - this time at Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.
The Best Cities for Immigrants, According to Data
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
U.S. population growth inches higher in 2022, driven by immigration
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The population of the United States accelerated in 2022 from its slowest rate on record, driven by net international immigration, as growth began to recover from a slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said on Thursday.
rigzone.com
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
maritime-executive.com
China Next Door: The CCP's Growing Influence in Latin America
Americans hear about countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran on a frequent basis, and for good reason. All have been intertwined in global affairs, politics at home, or both for most of this century so far. But in stark contrast, the United States has treated Latin America with “benign neglect.”
marinelink.com
Shipping Slumps on Russia's Azovo-Don Inland Waterways
Commercial cargo shipments on Russia’s Azovo-Don inland waterways have slumped in 2022 to the lowest level on record amid Western sanctions and traffic suspensions on vessels in the Azov sea, Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said. The Azovo-Don waterways are used during the summer...
