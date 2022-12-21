ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Salad Restaurant Opens Location in Santa Monica

Santa Monica now has a new salad purveyor since MIXT has opened a new location at 401 Santa Monica Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant in Santa Monica is the chain’s third Southern California branch and 17th restaurant for MIXT in total. MIXT’s website already...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Secret LA

5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA

We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

These Are the Most Community-Focused Restaurants of 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the restaurants that stepped up in small and big ways for their community over the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock

Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
PASADENA, CA
citywatchla.com

Best Neighborhoods to Live in Los Angeles

Whether you're looking for a trendy spot in the heart of the action or a more quiet enclave to call home, there's a neighborhood perfect for you. To help make your decision a little bit easier, we've put together a list of the 10 best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles. From trendy and hip to family-friendly and suburban, we've got you covered. Read on for our picks!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Infatuation

Where To Go In LA When You Just Want A Nice Steak

If the words "medium-rare" make you feel a special type of way, head to these 18 spots. The steak dinner is usually synonymous with special occasions, and for good reason, but sometimes a random Tuesday calls for a textbook-sized slab of meat, too. From French bistros that bring the boeuf, to upscale KBBQ spots and old-school chophouse institutions, these are our top picks for when you're in the mood for a nice hunk of steak and nothing else with suffice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA

